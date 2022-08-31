Read full article on original website
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle
Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
Celebrities Who Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to pro wrestling, celebrities can be the match that starts a fire. Mr. T was the draw of the original WrestleMania and helped boost Hulkamania to a whole new level. Mike Tyson did the same a generation later with WrestleMania XIV and Steve Austin. Celebrities can add an air of prestige to wrestling, draw new viewers in to give it a try, or just have entertaining interactions in this crazy cartoon world.
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
Triple H Describes His Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative
In July, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations that saw unaccounted hush money paid to former employees. The world of WWE was immediately rocked, but one man stepped up in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Married to McMahon's daughter and new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Levesque became the new head of creative, a position held by McMahon since the 1980s. Now, Levesque has revealed the conversations he had with his father-in-law — admitting that "What if?" talks had previously occurred between them — before taking over WWE creative.
Bayley On How The WWE Locker Room Feels About The New Company Leadership
Vince McMahon had been known to have a stranglehold on WWE's creative process during his long tenure as the company's Chairman & CEO. Now that McMahon has retired, it's opened the door for fresh ideas on the main roster and on NXT. During a Clash at the Castle preview show...
Drew McIntyre Comments On The Fan Response To Him Saying 'Wrestling' On WWE TV
Vince McMahon was known for banning words and phrases during his 40-year tenure as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. Two of the most well-known phrases/words that were banned were "wrestling" and "wrestler," despite the fact that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon is officially retired following allegations of using company money to pay women he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with to keep silent, therefore, Triple H has taken over as head of creative. On the August 15 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre engaged in a promo battle ahead of their match where McIntyre stated, "We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle!"
Big Update On Braun Strowman Possibly Returning To WWE
Earlier this week, a report emerged that suggested that Adam Scherr, who many wrestling fans will remember as WWE star Braun Strowman, could be on his way back to WWE. Now, a new report is suggesting that we can upgrade the odds of Strowman making his way back from a "maybe" to a "when, not if." According to PWInsider, Strowman will be returning to wrestle for the WWE, and imminently. Sources confirmed that Strowman will be making his return this Monday on "Raw", airing out of Kansas City. No mention was made of Strowman possibly appearing at WWE's Clash at the Castle event this weekend, indicating that fans should not expect him at WWE's UK premium live event.
Road Dogg Confirms Changes To Two WWE Star's Ring Names
One of the many changes that have occurred in WWE since Vince McMahon's retirement is certain wrestlers are again being billed with a first and last name instead of just one or the other. "Road Dogg" Brian James, who reportedly recently returned to WWE as Senior Vice President of LIve...
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
Wardlow Reveals The Top WWE Star Who Influenced Him To Dress Nice
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has witnessed both highs and lows during his stint in All Elite Wrestling. Being physically jacked, handsome, and athletic, it's natural that he gets compared to other characters that carry those same attributes. Though, Wardlow isn't mad about it – he feels a great sense of pride when others compare him to certain WWE legends.
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
Ricky Starks Reveals The Best Advice Cody Rhodes Ever Gave Him
Ricky Starks has emerged as a key star in AEW, garnering praise for his charisma and in-ring abilities. One top performer who has helped him along the way is Cody Rhodes, who took Starks under his wing during his time with the promotion, and the two became close friends. Rhodes left AEW in February and ended up returning to WWE, serving as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, but despite his departure, Rhodes and Starks remain in contact.
Drew McIntyre Drops Expletive While Describing What He Is Going To Do To Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre isn't mincing words ahead of his big title match with Roman Reigns. McIntyre is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and in the lead-up to the event, he made it clear that he plans on ending The Tribal Chief's two-year reign.
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
