Montana State cross country teams make regional and national polls ahead of season opener

406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for McNeese State at Montana State
Time, date, place: 6 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach, including OC, at North Dakota State. Gary Goff. Record: 0-0 Year: 1st. Before arriving at...
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts Northwestern State in home opener
MISSOULA — The Griz are kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They start that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees. Pregame. Montana backup QB Kris...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball swept by Boston College
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — In a volleyball match that neither team led by more than four points, Boston College won the late battle in each set to post a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Montana State, Friday afternoon at the Bryant Tournament. Montana State (0-4) jumped out to an early...
406mtsports.com
MSUB men's soccer blanked by visiting CSU-Pueblo
BILLINGS — Reggie Nicolas scored the game's lone goal in the 65th minute Thursday afternoon as visiting Colorado State-Pueblo defeated Montana State Billings 1-0 in men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The match was part of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger. The Thunderwolves outshot the...
406mtsports.com
A look at how Big Sky coaches develop quarterbacks to play at the FCS level
BOZEMAN — When Montana State handed over the offense to Tommy Mellott at the start of the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, head coach Brent Vigen said the goal was to keep things simple. Bringing in your fourth-string quarterback — let alone a freshman — isn’t a simple task,...
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: McNeese State at Montana State
BOZEMAN — The last time Montana State lost a football season opener at home was 2000. The 23-14 loss to Humboldt State kicked off an 0-11 season that feels foreign to anyone who’s followed the team since. Montana State has won eight straight season-opening games at Bobcat Stadium....
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel spices up offense in beating Bozeman, pushing win streak to 23
MISSOULA — JJ Dolan was used to having the ball in his hands as a sub-varsity quarterback during his freshman and sophomore seasons. The senior has since been an all-state defensive back for Missoula Sentinel, but he saw the field on offense again in Week 2 against Bozeman in the home opener Thursday at Missoula County Public Stadium. Dolan punched in two touchdowns, his first offensive scores at the varsity level, while taking snaps out of the Wildcat formation.
406mtsports.com
Double thrillers: Missoula Big Sky, Helena take OT wins from Billings Skyview, Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Billings Senior couldn’t get a clean snap exchange on a game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime, and the Helena Bengals came away 21-20 winners over the Broncs Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. Senior quarterback Peyton Oakley scored just moments before...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin football makes quick work of Kalispell Flathead, moves to 2-0
BOZEMAN — On Gallatin’s first offensive play, junior wide receiver Quinn Clark received the ball on a short jet sweep play in the backfield and sped 45 yards untouched for a touchdown. The Raptors’ scoring didn’t always come that easily against Kalispell Flathead, but they had plenty of...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a nail-biter at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
