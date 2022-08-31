ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

North Miami-Dade businesses next to benefit from sewer expansion project

By Deborah Souverain
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frMnJ_0hd8OlcR00

North Miami-Dade businesses next to benefit from sewer expansion project 02:21

MAIMI - More than 100 businesses in North Miami-Dade will be next to receive sewer system expansions through the county's Connect 2 Protect program.

"We cannot flourish and develop without this so we're super happy for that," said Gustavo Lumer, principal of Lumer Real Estate.

Gustavo Lumer is one of several business owners who came together to create a "special benefit area" in the Ojus community to fund the project which will convert 107 business parcels from septic tanks to the county's sanitary sewage system.

By connecting to county sanitary sewer infrastructure, properties located within the Ojus sanitary sewer expansion area, will have the opportunity to expand due to no longer being limited by septic tanks which don't have the capacity to process the same volumes of waste as the county's sewer system.

"So their business activity is very limited. What this will do is unleash their potential. Now, these businesses can reach their potential without any limitations because of infrastructure," said Roy Coley, Director of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

The project which is slated to be completed over the next 12 months will impact the Ojus Community between the boundaries of NE 186-188th Streets to the north, the Florida East Coast Railroad to the east, the Oleta River to the west and NE 179th Street to the south.

"What's happening now it's like we couldn't do a development like this; put 700 new units, 40 new businesses without the sewer system in place," said Lumer.

The Ojus Sanitary Sewer Expansion Project will be managed by the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department as part of its Connect 2 Protect program.

Through the Ojus community's partnership with the county, business owners will pay for the connection to the county's sewer infrastructure through special assessments placed on each project owner's property tax bill over the next 30 years.

"People take for granted they take for granted their tap [water], they take for granted what they flush down the toilet that it's going somewhere. But in truth we live in a very vulnerable place, paradise, and we have to protect it and this conversion septic to sewer is a critical part of our future," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Affordability the main goal of Miami-Dade housing projects under construction right now

MIAMI – County dollars are being put to use to create affordable housing for thousands of people. CBS4's Ashley Dyer went along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to look at some of the projects under construction right now.  The goal of the new construction: affordability.For years only people making the bare minimum could qualify for affordable housing but with so many families struggling, the standards are changing.  Now families of four making anywhere from $29,000-$136,000 can qualify for affordable housing."People can't afford to stay here.  They're living in cars, they're leaving town or doubling up," says Cava.Finding a reasonably...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Headed to the beach? Be ready to deal with record seaweed

MIAMI - Every morning, before a storm of visitors rains down on Miami Beach, a hefty tractor rakes the shoreline, scooping up a brown stinky seaweed known as sargassum. Normally, the process runs like clockwork for the Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation Department. But in recent months, it's become a more laborious effort as record amounts taint the county's coastline. With months left in the typical seaweed season, the county's collected tonnage has already surpassed the last two years. "This is probably the most we've seen since 2018," said Tom Morgan, chief of operations for the county's parks department. "We get...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022

MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:Federal offices: Closed.State offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.Stock markets: Closed.Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.Grocery stores and malls: Open.Walmart: Open regular hours.Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade and Broward among counties to get money for electric buses

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said this week that $68 million will be divided among 13 counties moving from diesel to electric buses.The money, coming from Florida's share of a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over emissions violations, is expected to cover the costs of 227 electric buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The state previously announced that money from its $166 million share of the $14.7 billion Volkswagen settlement would go to school districts in Broward, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Sarasota counties to buy 218 electric school buses. Also, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced this month that $42 million was headed to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Lee County and the state for low- and no-emission buses, equipment and worker training.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: South Florida safety reporting tools at local schools

MIAMI – School shootings continue to plague campuses across the country. CBS4 investigated the various safety reporting tools that our South Florida school districts offer to protect both staff and students.Two of the main reporting tools include Fortify and SaferWatch. Both apps are similar but, SaferWatch has a panic button to alert law enforcement to emergency and non-emergency situations in real time. Chief of Miami-Dade Schools Police Edwin Lopez stressed time is of the essence when it comes to these situations. Lopez told CBS4, "In Miami-Dade County we are prepared to deal with any incident that comes our way. But just...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Sheridan Street Bridge closure extended through October 15th

MIAMI - Florida Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that full closure of the SR-822/Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will have to be extended through October 15th, 2022. "Due to ongoing supply chain issues with some of the new electrical and mechanical bridge components, the full bridge closure period will be extended through October 15th, 2022, to allow for the completion of the bridge rehabilitation. Additionally, weather has delayed some exterior operations such as painting of the steel as work is shut down during lightning, heavy winds, and rain."Construction began January 22nd, 2022, and estimated completion is late 2022. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Attention Drivers: South Florida law enforcement will be out in force this weekend looking for impaired drivers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Police across South Florida will be looking out for impaired drivers this holiday weekend. Starting Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday DUI task force units will be hitting major South Florida highways and roadways. Police said if you plan on drinking this weekend, don't get behind the wheel and if you don't have a designated driver, call a cab or a ride-sharing service.  If you are headed to Miami Beach, there will be sobriety checks in place:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Family demands answers in drowning of loved one at Miami Beach pool with lifeguards on duty

MIAMI – The family of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned at a public pool on August 16 is demanding answers about how their loved one died while lifeguards were on duty.A mourning mother – desperate for answers – is trying to understand the untimely and tragic death of her son, PJ Janvier.  Attorney Douglas McCarron of The Haggard Law Firm said, "The incident happened on August 16th and the family still has no answers as to how it happened and why it happened."  Friday morning the family, accompanied by their attorneys, asked those who may have been at...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lumer Real Estate#Ojus#Sewer Department#The Ojus Community#Ne 179th Street
CBS Miami

Miami Rescue Mission celebrating 100 years helping Magic City's most vulnerable

MIAMI – Miami Rescue Mission CEO Rev. Ronald Brummitt was behind the serving line at the Rescue Mission, greeting servers serving lunch to about 150 clients for the noon meal. Dinner would bring in as many as 300.In the midst of the lunch crowd, Brummitt leaned into the CBS4 News Camera and proclaimed, "We are celebrating 100 years in 2022!"Miami, 100 years ago, where visionaries and hustlers were building a city on the banks of the Miami River. It was a boom town. Even then, there were homeless, lost souls. Amongst all this came the Miami Rescue Mission. In the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FIU Embrace providing meaningful education to students with developmental disabilities so they can work and live independently

MIAMI – A local university helps young adults find their inner light.  FIU Embrace provides students with developmental disabilities with meaningful education and the tools to work and live independently.A program one parent says changed the ball game for her son."When we came here, it opened the door for everything," said Sandra Fertil, mother of FIU Embrace student Marcel.27-year-old Marcel has cerebral palsy.  And before enrolling at FIU Embrace in 2019, his mom worried about his future.  "What will happen to him after we are gone," shared Sandra.  "That was a great concern."Marcel was born premature, weighing one pound and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 airlifted with "traumatic injuries" following yacht fire in Aventura

MIAMI - A person had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a multi-million dollar yacht fire in Aventura on Friday evening. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say the fire happened after 7 p.m.They said over 20 MDFR units responded to the First Alarm vessel fire at 1520 Island Blvd. Responding crews found the large vessel docked behind a house on the waterway "fully engulfed, with flames shooting up high and black smoke."  The black smoke could be seen for miles.  A neighbor said, "It was sad to see that big beautiful yacht on fire." Another neighbor said the fiberglass on the boat probably contributed to the fire. He told CBS4 that the owner had been there the entire time. "It's unfortunate. Hopefully, he had insurance."Firefighters said they attacked the fire using foam to place the fire under control. MDFR's Fire Boat was also at the scene ready to assist in putting out the fire.One person suffered "traumatic injuries" and was airlifted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: The Katherine throwing down food meant to "inspire and educate"

MIAMI -  It makes sense that award-winning Chef Timon Balloo named his newest restaurant 'The Katherine', located on East Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, after his wife."Our story of The Katharine is that I met my muse and love of my life, Katherine, as a teenager in West Broward and she convinced me to follow my dream to become a chef," said Balloo.She was one who recognized many years ago that his original plan to work on Wall Street was not his recipe for success."One day when we were ordering takeout, she came out with an application and said you...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Police: Stolen mail found in U-Haul truck after bailout in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -  Postal inspectors are working with Miami-Dade police detectives to find out who is responsible for stealing mail from residential mailboxes found inside a U-Haul pick-up truck.Police set up a perimeter looking for the driver who bailed out of the truck in the area of SW 117th Avenue and 140th Terrace around 3 AM Thursday morning but have since cleared the scene.MDPD has not yet made any arrests.Bryan Masmela of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that more than 200 pieces of mail have been recovered that were stolen from the area on Thursday. He says there...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade State Attorney details charges against Commissioner Joe Martinez

MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a press conference to detail charges against Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez.Rundle told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "In simplest terms, this shows an official using his office for personal benefit. Those in government who abuse their office undermine their position before taxpayers. No one wants to tolerate this type of activity. It is not easy when you find people who are elected who use that position for their benefit."Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez said, "These actions corrode the system and corrode the confidence in government."Martinez surrendered to jail Tuesday morning on corruption charges involving...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Here are some tips for you to have a happy, safe Labor Day holiday

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is sharing some tips for happy and safe Labor Day celebrations on land or water, at home or on the road.If you plan to be out on the water, make sure your vessel is in good working condition and all safety equipment is on board and operational, including at least one life jacket for every passenger on board. Remember -- alcohol and boating don't mix. Officials also suggest taking steps to combat the heat.  If you're cooking outdoors -- officials recommend grilling at least 10 feet away from homes and structures. And never use gasoline or...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Val Demmings, Charlie Crist make campaign stops in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Candidates are campaigning all over South Florida. On Friday, top democratic candidates, Val Demings and Charlie Crist's campaigns led them to Aventura, Brickell and finally Coral Gables."I am bringing my real-life experiences to the table," says Val Demings.Today Val Demings telling us she's real and raw.  She took to the stage saying she'll fight for women's rights and equal opportunities."I am the daughter of a maid and a janitor. I know what it is to struggle. I watched my dad work 7 days a week to keep a roof over our head and food on the table," she...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Live Like Bella: Miami police car painted for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to raise awareness you might soon see a new special police car around Miami. It's inspired by a little girl, Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who captured the hearts of the department and people all over the world."I am extremely overwhelmed. Extremely proud and thankful, that even nine years later, Bella's legacy lives on," said her mother, Shannah Rodriguez-Torres.Bella was diagnosed with an advanced and rare form of cancer. She lost her battle at the age of 10 but her legacy lives on through the Live Like Bella Foundation. The family formed the foundation...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Replacement Broward School Board members sworn in

MIAMI – The Broward County Public School Board has four new school board members. Governor Ron DeSantis' appointees were promptly sworn in at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.  They were selected as a result of a grand jury's report that recommended the removal of four sitting board members due to incompetence and malfeasance."I am honored and grateful the governor has entrusted me with the privilege," Ryan Reiter said as he addressed the audience after his swear in.Shortly after all four men were sworn in, the school board chose new appointee, Torey Alson as chair, and Lori Alhadeff as vice-chair. Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

NEXT Weather: Expect scattered storms

MIAMI - A dry, warm start this first day of September. Late morning into the afternoon scattered storms will likely develop again. With a light steering flow, some storms may be slow-moving with the potential for heavy downpours that may lead to localized flooding in spots. Highs soar to the low 90s this afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Friday through the Labor Day Holiday weekend our rain chances will return to normal with more of an Easterly wind flow. We will see some showers along the coast in the morning and then in the afternoon most storms will move inland and to the West coast. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrenders to authorities

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to jail Tuesday morning on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations.Click here to read the Arrest Warrant Affidavit. Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each.Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy