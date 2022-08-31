Read full article on original website
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
South Carolina Elementary School Teacher and 2 Young Children found Dead in Suspected Double Murder-Suicide
A South Carolina teacher and her two children were found dead in their own home late last month from what authorities now believe was a double murder-suicide. On Aug. 31, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., Horry County Police responded to a home in the census-designated place of Carolina Forest in order to perform a welfare check on 42-year-old Laura Moberley.
My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
