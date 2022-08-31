ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Law & Crime

South Carolina Elementary School Teacher and 2 Young Children found Dead in Suspected Double Murder-Suicide

A South Carolina teacher and her two children were found dead in their own home late last month from what authorities now believe was a double murder-suicide. On Aug. 31, 2022, at around 1:30 p.m., Horry County Police responded to a home in the census-designated place of Carolina Forest in order to perform a welfare check on 42-year-old Laura Moberley.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.

