The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has revoked the permit for a proposed 1.92 million barrels-per-day offshore oil export terminal off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas. The Bluewater oil export terminal is being jointly developed by Phillips 66 and Trafigura. The deepwater terminal would be located approximately 15 nautical miles...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO