Best Chiefs Bets with Kansas Sports Betting Underway
Sports wagering in Kansas is up and running, and there are plenty of Chiefs-specific bets to be placed before the season begins.
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
