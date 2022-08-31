Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Daughters: ‘That’s Where My Heart Is’
Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it's clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. "The baby came early but everyone […]
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'
Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When And Where Will The Greatest Beer Run Ever Be Released?. Who’s In The Cast And Crew Of The Greatest Beer Run Ever?. How far would you go to have a beer with your best friends? For many, they would go as far as spending a huge amount on money but for someone like John Donohue, he would go as far as bringing his friends beer in the midst of the Vietnam War. Set in 1967, The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of John Donohue, a 26-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran who’s working as a merchant seaman. One night, while Donohue is out in a bar, someone proposes a crazy idea; that one of them should sneak into Vietnam, track down their buddies in combat, and give them a can of beer and messages of support from back home. Donohue rises to the task and an adventure begins.
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
'Orphan: First Kill' Ending Explained
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Orphan: First Kill. Can you hear that? That sound? Well, boys and girls, that is the sound of Orphan: First Kill mania that is sweeping the nation. Despite being released on streaming, the prequel to 2009’s Orphan has been gradually slicing up a sizable taking at the box office in the past several weeks. On top of that, it is also going to get a physical media release just in time for Halloween, meaning we are in store for several more months of people joining the cult of Isabelle Fuhrman’s eerie Esther and embracing the film’s chaotic yet creative presentation. Despite taking place before the events of the original, it takes the story in some unexpected directions that made it one of the most joyous horror prequels in recent memory.
'Indiana Jones 5': John Williams Debuts "Helena's Theme" at Hollywood Bowl
John Williams is a living legend. His scores have painted scenes in a new light, brought joy to so many of us through the films we love, and continue to show his talent as a composer. The 90 year-old has created iconic themes for Star Wars and Harry Potter and so many others but one of his most iconic works to date is the theme from Indiana Jones. And now, as we are gearing up to see the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones 5, from director James Mangold in 2023, we're also getting a bit of a look further into the film!
New 'Hellraiser' Images Introduce Jamie Clayton's Pinhead and Other Horrors
Night House director David Bruckner is ready to unleash hell! New images of Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser reveal Bruckner’s interpretation of the iconic horror franchise, and even introduce a brand new Cenobite to Pinhead’s ranks. The filmmaker behind the 2020 Rebecca Hall-starring...
'Dead For a Dollar' Trailer Pits Christoph Waltz Against Willem Dafoe
As western movie fans start the countdown for the Dead For a Dollar premiere at the end of this month, Quiver Distribution decided to ease the wait by releasing a trailer to tease what we can expect to see when the time comes to go check it out in theaters. The story centers around a bounty hunter who happens upon a nemesis he put in prison years before, as well as a new bounty that challenges him in unexpected ways.
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
'The Visitor' Trailer Reveals a Dark Doppelgänger Conspiracy
Epix's new psychological thriller, The Visitor, has just received an official trailer from Paramount Movies. The Visitor will follow a man whose life descends into chaos after he finds an old portrait of his doppelganger in his wife's childhood home. The film is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. The Visitor stars Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Dane Rhodes (The Magnificent Seven), and Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring).
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
Neil Gaiman's Flawed Characters Make 'The Sandman' Relatable
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman has always liked to put a little nasty in with the nice. In fact, he has made a career out of character-driven, surrealistic storytelling, and it's one of the most prominent aspects of his writing style. So it comes as no surprise that the Netflix version of his immensely popular comic book series The Sandman has a collection of characters that have distinct flaws to go with their flair. It's his way of humanizing them and making them more relatable. They aren't Marvel superheroes. There's no Captain America or Thor in this bunch. His group of characters has shortcomings just like the rest of us. The British author's penchant for creating characters that reside within this realm of moral ambiguity is a device that he uses with great aplomb. And it is within this space that we most often find our shared traits. His proclivity for musings about our commonalities with an ethereal god-like Morpheus or the tragic, supremely defective mortal John Dee make his tales uniquely engaging.
How to Watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 6: Where to Stream the New Episodes
Television’s favorite alcoholic grandpa and grandson are back in action. The adult-animated sitcom Rick and Morty is headed back into outer space and other dimensions in the upcoming season 6, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. A wacky and beloved half-hour cartoon, the science-fiction Adult Swim series features the wild escapades that mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty go on while causing chaos within their family.
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong
If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Review: Get Ready for Another Ricktastic Adventure
Rick and Morty is back. ‘Nuff said. Okay, maybe not quite enough said. But let’s face it: if you have watched one episode of Rick and Morty, then you have watched them all, multiple times, and you are going to watch this season no matter what this review says. There is no “casual” viewer of Rick and Morty.
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
‘Love On the Spectrum’ Upsets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” In Unstructured Reality Category
Love on the Spectrum, Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries featuring young adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love, has won its first Emmy. The show beat out last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1), as well as Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo), Cheer (Netflix), and Selling Sunset (Netflix). Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show co-created by Cian O’Clery. Wow, this is exciting and unexpected. This is amazing. Thank you so much to the Academy, to everyone involved, to Netflix,” said O’Clery after accepting the Emmy. “Thank you to Molly and Jan. When we were asked to make an American version of...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Can You Go Home Again?
“Nothing is evil in the beginning.” Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with this assurance, intoned in the dark by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, this eight-episode series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and their appendices explores the beginnings of Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Sauron himself — though for these immortal beings, that “beginning” may be centuries in the making. In this first episode, we are welcomed back to Middle-earth and introduced to a sprawling collection of characters, locations, and beasties both new and familiar.
