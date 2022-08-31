Everyone has heard the line about the Australian wilderness: everything that isn't you wants to kill you. From jacked kangaroos, tiny octopi that could kill you in several minutes, cassowaries that can disembowel you in one kick, a hallmark of Australian culture seems to be how deadly it is. Horror has been prevalent in Australian cinema since the 1970s, with the outback being a primary setting for blood and guts, an isolated gas station or repair shop where a serial killer lures in prey. Mick Taylor of Wolf Creek, for example, knew that it was the perfect place for innocent, ill-prepared backpackers to become stranded in the heat, with him being the only one around for miles to help. If you look at any population map of Australia you'll see it, how the majority of people live around the coastline in cities, with the population shrinking closer to the center. If one finds themselves in that center, getting into any kind of trouble could end up in a life or death situation, especially if the wrong person finds you. It is highly unlikely one will end up in a Wolf Creek situation; as long as you follow very basic rules of survival, letting someone know where you're going, packing sufficient supplies, and avoiding the peak heat of summer, then the bush can be a natural marvel unlike any other. However, don't take this marvel for granted, for those who stray too far from the beaten path could find themselves simply disappearing.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO