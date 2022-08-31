Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
NorCal heat wave creates uncommon site for grape harvesting
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The continued threat of triple-digit heat led to an earlier than usual start for some grape harvest workers in San Joaquin County on Friday. "We're picking at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. We're getting started really early," Ryan Sherman of Fields Family Wines said. The...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
rosevilletoday.com
Crush Bonspiel glides into Roseville this Labor Day Weekend
Roseville, Calif. – The annual Crush Bonspiel is scheduled for September 2- 4, 2022 in Roseville at Skatetown Ice Arena. 32 teams from 19 clubs will be participating in the event. Free to the public, the competition begins this Labor Day Weekend and culminates in the Championship game on...
National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat. Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Why the Foothills will have warmer nights for the next few days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The heatwave in Northern California will impact the Foothills differently than the Sacramento Valley. In a case like this, inversion sets in, which means temperatures get warmer as you go up in elevation. For this weekend, many Valley locations will see overnight lows in the 60s...
itrboxing.com
WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th
(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
valcomnews.com
Urban Roots owners now also co-own The Shack
As news hit that The Shack on Folsom Boulevard was going to close, neighbors wondered what might come of the downhome and cozy hangout. Just this month, however, Sacramento natives Peter Hoey and Rob Archie of Urban Roots Brewing put the speculation aside and announced their new stewardship of the popular neighborhood gathering place and social hub.
Mountain Democrat
Labor Day weekend music ramps up in Amador
As temperature rises in the foothills, the newly opened Drytown Social Club is in full swing. The club is operated by vintner Susan Feist, owner of Feist Wines, and houses the small craft winery’s tasting room. The social club hosts weekly music shows focusing on Americana, jazz, rock, folk...
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mountain Democrat
RCRC contest winners showcase California’s rural beauty
SACRAMENTO — The Rural County Representatives of California recently announced the winners of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike,...
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Sept. 2
Congratulations to German Sierra of Cameron Park, who recently graduated from Eastern Oregon University with bachelor’s degree in fire services administration. Good luck to David Hettinger of El Dorado Hills, Calvin Lamb of El Dorado Hills and Emily Wood of Shingle Springs, who recently began their first year at Utah State University.
Calaveras Enterprise
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
KCRA.com
Home fully engulfed in flames in Placer County, spreads to nearby vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A home is fully engulfed in flames and spreading to nearby vegetation in Placer County, according to authorities. The fire started Saturday afternoon near Mosquito Ridge and Foresthill roads in Foresthill, Cal Fire said on social media. Authorities said it is spreading on Baltimore Mine Road.
Sacramento Magazine
46th Annual Historic Home Tour
Fans of period architecture and the city’s stately residential neighborhoods won’t want to miss Preservation Sacramento’s 46th Annual Historic Home Tour, which this year spotlights midtown’s architecturally rich Poverty Ridge historic district, once home to Joan Didion and the McClatchys. Take in docent-led tours of three residences in person and view three more online.
Missing North Bay man 'safely reunited' with family after disappearing on SoCal drive
Police say a recent North Bay community college graduate missing since last week has been found and “safely reunited” with his family. He hadn’t been heard from after beginning his drive to his new school.
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
Here's when Mendocino Farms could be coming to Arden, Folsom and Land Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mendocino Farms locations are scheduled to open in Land Park, Arden and Folsom next year. There aren't specific dates for opening yet, but a spokesperson for Mendocino Farms told ABC10 the Land Park location is tentatively set to open early in 2023, with Arden and Folsom's locations opening later in the spring.
KCRA.com
What is a heat dome?
Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
‘This should still be our land’ | Families fighting to reclaim Coloma land taken by the state
Two local families want the state to return the land it acquired through the process of eminent domain & added to Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park. Two Black Sacramento-area families are sharing their stories with ABC10 as they fight to reclaim family land the state took decades ago through the process of eminent domain.
