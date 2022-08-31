ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FOX40

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crush Bonspiel glides into Roseville this Labor Day Weekend

Roseville, Calif. – The annual Crush Bonspiel is scheduled for September 2- 4, 2022 in Roseville at Skatetown Ice Arena. 32 teams from 19 clubs will be participating in the event. Free to the public, the competition begins this Labor Day Weekend and culminates in the Championship game on...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat.  Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
itrboxing.com

WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th

(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
FAIRFIELD, CA
valcomnews.com

Urban Roots owners now also co-own The Shack

As news hit that The Shack on Folsom Boulevard was going to close, neighbors wondered what might come of the downhome and cozy hangout. Just this month, however, Sacramento natives Peter Hoey and Rob Archie of Urban Roots Brewing put the speculation aside and announced their new stewardship of the popular neighborhood gathering place and social hub.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Labor Day weekend music ramps up in Amador

As temperature rises in the foothills, the newly opened Drytown Social Club is in full swing. The club is operated by vintner Susan Feist, owner of Feist Wines, and houses the small craft winery’s tasting room. The social club hosts weekly music shows focusing on Americana, jazz, rock, folk...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

RCRC contest winners showcase California’s rural beauty

SACRAMENTO — The Rural County Representatives of California recently announced the winners of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Sept. 2

Congratulations to German Sierra of Cameron Park, who recently graduated from Eastern Oregon University with bachelor’s degree in fire services administration. Good luck to David Hettinger of El Dorado Hills, Calvin Lamb of El Dorado Hills and Emily Wood of Shingle Springs, who recently began their first year at Utah State University.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Sacramento Magazine

46th Annual Historic Home Tour

Fans of period architecture and the city’s stately residential neighborhoods won’t want to miss Preservation Sacramento’s 46th Annual Historic Home Tour, which this year spotlights midtown’s architecturally rich Poverty Ridge historic district, once home to Joan Didion and the McClatchys. Take in docent-led tours of three residences in person and view three more online.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

What is a heat dome?

Labor Day weekend will likely bring the hottest weather of the summer to Northern California. With temperatures predicted to reach the 108° to 110° range, a common meteorological phrase — "heat dome" — is making rounds online. While the words "heat dome" may have only recently...
SACRAMENTO, CA

