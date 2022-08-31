Read full article on original website
Canoer drowns near Brown's Beach in Saratoga Lake
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Sheriff's are on the scene at Brown's Beach for a drowning. Sheriff's received a call around 9:24 a.m. of a subject in his canoe at Brown's Beach yelling for help. Nearby boaters tried to get out and help him but the man went...
Sidewalks in Mechanicville see change as construction begins
Mechanicville, NY (WRGB) — An update to some CBS 6 reporting tonight- sidewalks in disrepair in Mechanicville and now something's being done about it. We told you back in July about the rough condition of those sidewalks on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. We visited...
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Pine Hills community meeting held following violent weekend
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Dozens of residents from Albany’s Pine Hills’ neighborhood came out Wednesday night for a quickly organized meeting following a violent weekend that shook the community. Set up by Councilman Owusu Anane, who represents the 10th Ward, the meeting was held at the Albany...
Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car
State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
Investigators locate remains in Lee presumed to be missing Shaker High School Teacher
Lee, MA (WRGB) — Investigators say they believe they have located human remains presumed to be the body of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn. They say on Thursday evening, a civilian discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Investigators are still actively investigating the area,...
Gloversville hosts backpack event ahead of new school year
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — As kids head back to school, once again CBS6 is helping support students by sponsoring the Backpack Heroes program!. The program is in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of New York and Fidelis Care. The fundraiser helps provide schoolkids with backpacks filled with food...
Ballston Spa interim Superintendent resigns one week before 1st Day of School
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — The Ballston Spa interim Superintendent has resigned one week before the 1st Day of School. Daniel Connor resigned from the position Tuesday, August 30, he had been sworn in last month. Jason Fernau the President of the Board of Education put out the following...
Cocaine, weapon found after man leads police on chase near school grounds
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A teenager armed with a loaded gun led police on a chase near a school in Washington Square. According to a press release provided by the Albany Police Department (APD), Marshall Gause, 19, was arrested and charged for throwing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to the ground after running through the Sheridan Avenue Preparatory School Thursday.
Man found guilty of tossing cocaine, ammunition during chase with police
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A jury convicted a man for holding cocaine and a firearm during a chase with police last year, and now could face between 5 and 40 years in prison. Mikal Smith was one of five people indicted in July 2021 during an effort to target people illegally possessing firearms in the state. It wasn't immediately available as to whether the other indicted people were also convicted.
Legal expert explains all on judge's shocking decision to reject limo crash plea deal
Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — A chance for justice may be coming for the 20 people killed in the 2018 limo crash in Schoharie County after a stunning decision by a judge. As we reported first on Wednesday, the expected sentence for limo operator Nauman Hussain was suddenly thrown out, when Judge Peter Lynch rejected a plea agreement in a surprise decision. The case is now expected to go to trial and the proceedings could begin as soon as December, but as CBS 6’s Anne McCloy learned today, there could be more twists and turns ahead.
NY's new concealed carry laws now in effect, what permit seekers need to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday strictly limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws were written and signed in July in direct response to the Supreme Court shooting down the state’s century-old restrictions on concealed carry. Under...
On first day of school, district still needs to hire more than 100 staff members
WRGB — Wednesday was the first day of school in the City of Albany, a district that like many across the state, has been rushing to hire people to fill key job openings in time. With around 9,000 students in 15 schools, the City School District of Albany is...
