Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — A chance for justice may be coming for the 20 people killed in the 2018 limo crash in Schoharie County after a stunning decision by a judge. As we reported first on Wednesday, the expected sentence for limo operator Nauman Hussain was suddenly thrown out, when Judge Peter Lynch rejected a plea agreement in a surprise decision. The case is now expected to go to trial and the proceedings could begin as soon as December, but as CBS 6’s Anne McCloy learned today, there could be more twists and turns ahead.

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO