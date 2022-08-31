ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WRGB

Canoer drowns near Brown's Beach in Saratoga Lake

Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Sheriff's are on the scene at Brown's Beach for a drowning. Sheriff's received a call around 9:24 a.m. of a subject in his canoe at Brown's Beach yelling for help. Nearby boaters tried to get out and help him but the man went...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Sidewalks in Mechanicville see change as construction begins

Mechanicville, NY (WRGB) — An update to some CBS 6 reporting tonight- sidewalks in disrepair in Mechanicville and now something's being done about it. We told you back in July about the rough condition of those sidewalks on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. We visited...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Pine Hills community meeting held following violent weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Dozens of residents from Albany’s Pine Hills’ neighborhood came out Wednesday night for a quickly organized meeting following a violent weekend that shook the community. Set up by Councilman Owusu Anane, who represents the 10th Ward, the meeting was held at the Albany...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car

State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Gloversville hosts backpack event ahead of new school year

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — As kids head back to school, once again CBS6 is helping support students by sponsoring the Backpack Heroes program!. The program is in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of New York and Fidelis Care. The fundraiser helps provide schoolkids with backpacks filled with food...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Cocaine, weapon found after man leads police on chase near school grounds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A teenager armed with a loaded gun led police on a chase near a school in Washington Square. According to a press release provided by the Albany Police Department (APD), Marshall Gause, 19, was arrested and charged for throwing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to the ground after running through the Sheridan Avenue Preparatory School Thursday.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man found guilty of tossing cocaine, ammunition during chase with police

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A jury convicted a man for holding cocaine and a firearm during a chase with police last year, and now could face between 5 and 40 years in prison. Mikal Smith was one of five people indicted in July 2021 during an effort to target people illegally possessing firearms in the state. It wasn't immediately available as to whether the other indicted people were also convicted.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Legal expert explains all on judge's shocking decision to reject limo crash plea deal

Schoharie, NY (WRGB) — A chance for justice may be coming for the 20 people killed in the 2018 limo crash in Schoharie County after a stunning decision by a judge. As we reported first on Wednesday, the expected sentence for limo operator Nauman Hussain was suddenly thrown out, when Judge Peter Lynch rejected a plea agreement in a surprise decision. The case is now expected to go to trial and the proceedings could begin as soon as December, but as CBS 6’s Anne McCloy learned today, there could be more twists and turns ahead.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
