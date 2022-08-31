Read full article on original website
No criminal charges for Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee in ‘close call,’ prosecutor says
An investigation into an incident between Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and a sergeant on the force concluded that there was evidence the chief committed a felony crime, but not enough to prove it. A county prosecutor’s office recommended no criminal charges against Lee, who was accused of seriously injuring...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Arbiter Online
Meet Adam Jones, Boise State’s student body president
Adam Jones, a sophomore political science major and former Republican Party intern, was elected in March of 2022 to serve as president of the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) for the 2022-2023 term. Jones and current ASBSU Vice President Ryan Bernard received a 50.6% majority with 752 out...
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
KTVB
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Post Register
Student reports child enticement on Boise Bench
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise School District says there's been a report for a possible case of child enticement near South Junior High earlier this week. The district says the incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. near Roosevelt and Cassia on the Boise Bench. "Fortunately, the student was...
KTVB
Boise Police investigate child enticement reports
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents, alerting them to a report of a possible child enticement incident. Police say they are investigating.
KIVI-TV
Micron's Boise investment announcement comes with a major perk for local education
NAMPA, Idaho — The expansion announcement by Micron Technologies also announced an apprenticeship program between the company and the College of Western Idaho. Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations." The Idaho-based company will...
Post Register
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
Cougar Island Among Payette Lake Properties Up for Bid at Live Auction Later This Month
MCCALL, ID - On September 14, the Idaho Department of Lands will host live auctions for several properties around Payette Lake. According to the IDL, the auction includes Cougar Island, which may be purchased as an entire island or as five individual lots, which ever brings in more to the endowment beneficiary. Two non-lake front lots will also be auctioned.
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. According to The Associated Press, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April about a year after he resigned from his House of Representatives seat following an ethics committee recommendation that he be banned from the statehouse.
newsfromthestates.com
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
