Meet Adam Jones, Boise State’s student body president

Adam Jones, a sophomore political science major and former Republican Party intern, was elected in March of 2022 to serve as president of the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) for the 2022-2023 term. Jones and current ASBSU Vice President Ryan Bernard received a 50.6% majority with 752 out...
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
Student reports child enticement on Boise Bench

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise School District says there's been a report for a possible case of child enticement near South Junior High earlier this week. The district says the incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. near Roosevelt and Cassia on the Boise Bench. "Fortunately, the student was...
Micron's Boise investment announcement comes with a major perk for local education

NAMPA, Idaho — The expansion announcement by Micron Technologies also announced an apprenticeship program between the company and the College of Western Idaho. Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations." The Idaho-based company will...
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern

BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. According to The Associated Press, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April about a year after he resigned from his House of Representatives seat following an ethics committee recommendation that he be banned from the statehouse.
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
