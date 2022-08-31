Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
‘Innate negotiator’ devotes his talent to bettering public health
Within Minnesota’s healthcare circles, Clarence Jones may be the most connected person in our state—especially when it comes to tackling emerging health crises. An advocate for healthier communities for nearly 25 years, Jones helped co-found Hue-MAN, a Twin Cities organization working to solve challenging health issues among our young and middle-aged men, primarily men of color.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Work release is underutilized in MN prisons
I am currently incarcerated at Rush City prison. We as a voiceless, invisible population of society really need the help of our families, friends, and respective communities to come together as a collective to combat mass incarceration. I know, I know, I can hear you now saying, “All this crime...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Concordia and Hamline travel to kick off MIAC football season
The 2022 MIAC football regular season officially starts Thursday, Sept. 1 when Concordia plays at Valley City (ND) State. St. Paul’s Hamline University is one of eight conference teams that will kick off their seasons on Saturday, Sept. 3—the Pipers will play at Crown (MN) College. Hamline looks...
