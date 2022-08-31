ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd

Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
Hwy. 26 Critical Injury Accident, Sept. 2

Update: The drivers of the involved vehicles have been identified as: Chevrolet pickup: Blake Welding (22) of Damascus; CMV tanker: Henry Sanders (40) of Mississippi. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 at Stone Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by an unidentified male, was driving north on Stone Road. As the pickup approached the intersection of Hwy 26 it failed to yield for the stop sign and collided into a commercial motor vehicle (tanker) that was eastbound on Hwy 26. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder and fuel erupted from the tanker truck which caught fire. Three Multnomah County Deputies arrived on scene and pulled the pickup driver out just before the vehicle erupted into flames. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The operator of the Chevrolet was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The operator of the CMV was transported with minor injuries. Names will be released in a subsequent update. Hwy 26 is still affected by this crash.
Hit & Run I-5, Marion Co., Sept. 1

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra Sullivan (35) of Salem, was struck by a vehicle. Sullivan sustained fatal injuries and was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road. It is believed that she was struck sometime during the evening of August 29 or the morning of August 30. OSP investigators are seeking public assistance in locating the vehicle that struck her. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a: Subaru: 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester; crystal white pearl in color; damage to the right front; was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on evening of August 29 to morning of August 30, 2022. Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-229957.
Hillsboro Woman Dies In A Two-vehicle Horrible Accident, Police Said

In a two-car accident on Interstate 74 on Monday morning, a Hillsboro woman died. The Indiana State Police reported that at 7:20 am, 26-year-old Christina Mendoza was operating a grey 2013 Dodge Journey westbound on the highway when she struck a deer close to the 32.5-mile marker, rendering her car inoperative in the right lane.
Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
Garbage truck goes over embarkment, injures driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a garbage truck that slid partway down a steep slope in the area of North Willamette Boulevard and North Ida Avenue Friday morning. At about 7:15, crews found the driver injured but conscious. The driver said they were able...
