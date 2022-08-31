Read full article on original website
'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd
Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
kptv.com
Police ID woman killed in SE Portland street race as ‘innocent bystander’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a woman killed during a Saturday street race, with police saying she was an innocent bystander walking in the area. Police responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. Arriving officers found a...
clayconews.com
SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Critical Injury Accident, Sept. 2
Update: The drivers of the involved vehicles have been identified as: Chevrolet pickup: Blake Welding (22) of Damascus; CMV tanker: Henry Sanders (40) of Mississippi. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 3:55 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 at Stone Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup, operated by an unidentified male, was driving north on Stone Road. As the pickup approached the intersection of Hwy 26 it failed to yield for the stop sign and collided into a commercial motor vehicle (tanker) that was eastbound on Hwy 26. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder and fuel erupted from the tanker truck which caught fire. Three Multnomah County Deputies arrived on scene and pulled the pickup driver out just before the vehicle erupted into flames. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The operator of the Chevrolet was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. The operator of the CMV was transported with minor injuries. Names will be released in a subsequent update. Hwy 26 is still affected by this crash.
Driver in Estacada crash that killed 3 teens sentenced to over 12 years in prison
The teenage driver in a crash that killed three of his passengers and seriously injured one other in the car has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison and a lifetime license revocation. Devin M. Kurtz, now 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of second-degree manslaughter and...
clayconews.com
Memorial grows for 26-year-old mom — an innocent bystander — killed in street race
The woman, who police identified on Thursday as 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill, was walking in the area early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland when police say she was hit by an "out-of-control" vehicle as a result of the driver hitting another car and then a tree.
oregontoday.net
Hit & Run I-5, Marion Co., Sept. 1
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra Sullivan (35) of Salem, was struck by a vehicle. Sullivan sustained fatal injuries and was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road. It is believed that she was struck sometime during the evening of August 29 or the morning of August 30. OSP investigators are seeking public assistance in locating the vehicle that struck her. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a: Subaru: 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester; crystal white pearl in color; damage to the right front; was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on evening of August 29 to morning of August 30, 2022. Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-229957.
Vehicle struck by multiple bullets off I-205 in NE Portland
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on an Interstate 205 off-ramp in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Woman struck by ‘out-of-control’ vehicle in SE Portland ID’d
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a Southeast Portland crash early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.
focushillsboro.com
Hillsboro Woman Dies In A Two-vehicle Horrible Accident, Police Said
In a two-car accident on Interstate 74 on Monday morning, a Hillsboro woman died. The Indiana State Police reported that at 7:20 am, 26-year-old Christina Mendoza was operating a grey 2013 Dodge Journey westbound on the highway when she struck a deer close to the 32.5-mile marker, rendering her car inoperative in the right lane.
KXL
Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
2 seriously injured after Vancouver SR 500 rollover crash
Two people have been “seriously” injured after a rollover crash in Vancouver, Washington State Patrol announced just before 3 p.m. Friday.
clayconews.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
Vancouver man dies after single-car crash
A Vancouver man died in a single-car crash Wednesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
kptv.com
Garbage truck goes over embarkment, injures driver
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a garbage truck that slid partway down a steep slope in the area of North Willamette Boulevard and North Ida Avenue Friday morning. At about 7:15, crews found the driver injured but conscious. The driver said they were able...
