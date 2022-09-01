ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County Schools asks people to house teachers as rents rise

Eagle County Schools is asking homeowners to take in teachers looking for housing.

The district is building 37 rental units in Edwards and will maintain 100% ownership of the property, renting it out to staff. It's funded by Certificates of Participation, similar to mortgages, and will be completely paid for by rental income. The district is partnering with Habitat for Humanity - Vail Valley on a duplex complex with 16 units. 12 of those will be earmarked for district employees who meet certain criteria set by Habitat for Humanity - Vail Valley.

Superintendent Philip Qualman said in the letter that educators turn down job offers in the county daily because of the inability to secure housing.

As a result, Qualman says there are many vacant positions in the district and schools are "stressed to capacity."

The base salary for teachers in Eagle County is $47,160, which ranks in the top 10 in terms of base salary for teachers. Qualman says that using a target of 30% of gross income for housing, a budget for a 1-bedroom rental should be about $1,180. Qualman says that figure is well below the average rate in Eagle County.

In urging homeowners to take in teachers, the district says that all candidates are thoroughly vetted and undergo a background check. If a teacher leaves before a lease runs out, ECSS would fill the vacancy and maintain payment. Landlords would receive timely payment directly from the district.

If you live in Eagle County and you're interested in housing a teacher, you're asked to email housing-group@eagleschools.net for more information.

