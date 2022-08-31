Read full article on original website
The Blitz Week 2 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s a football Friday night across the area! Below are the games, scores, and highlights from Week 2 of the season from across our region. All games begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted. FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES: Marlboro County 27Scotland (NC) 24 (Final) St. James 21Myrtle Beach 37 (Final) Socastee 13West Florence […]
The Post and Courier
Cross knocks off Timberland in Berkeley County rivalry
ST. STEPHEN — Two rival Berkeley County football programs guided by first cousins went toe to toe Friday, and it was every bit the hard-hitting encounter that would be expected between Timberland and Cross high schools. It goes down in the books as Wright Bowl II, won by Coach...
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
Coastal Observer
Waccamaw High grad isn’t sure local knowledge helps in fishing tourney
Waccamaw High graduate T.J. McKenzie doesn’t think he has a home-field advantage this weekend when the Bassmaster College National Championship takes place on the county’s five rivers. “In the past, knowledge has hurt me,” McKenzie said. “The more I know about a place, the less likely I am...
wearecamdenhs.com
The Bulldogs hosts the Redfoxes of Hartsville Friday, Sept 2nd
It’s Friday Night Lights at Zemp Stadium when the Camden Bulldogs and the Hartsville Red Foxes face off in the longest rivalry in the State of SC. The Bulldogs will host the Red Foxes of Hartsville Friday night, Sept 2nd at 7:30 pm. Gates will open at 6:30 pm, and tickets will be sold at the gates for $7.oo, cash only.
Sumter, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dreher High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast in Myrtle Beach!
Are you a big breakfast person? Looking for the best breakfast in Myrtle Beach? Go no further! We have compiled a list of all the best breakfast places in Myrtle Beach for every kind of breakfast and for any kind of dietary restriction!. Myrtle Beach is a classic summer destination...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Incident Reports through July 16
July 1 - Fight, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Cade Rd. (Bethesda United Methodist Church), Lake City. • Phone Call for Information, State Highway 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, Gourdin St., Greeleyville. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Washington St., Hemingway. •...
The Post and Courier
Swamp Foxes out scrap Tigers
Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Sept. 2. “We ran the ball really well and we did some things in the passing game,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “Quentin Birk was playing such a great job at running back until he was injured and then Jayden Acosta stepped up and played a great game. Xavier Proctor-Floyd always comes through for us and Derrick Salley was there on the outside every time we needed him. When we needed to move the chains we zipped the ball out to him and he used that big body to get the job done for us.”
The Post and Courier
Summerville rolls past Berkeley, 38-6
MONCKS CORNER — The 2022 Summerville High football team continued to flex some early season muscle on Friday night, improving to 2-0 with an impressive 38-6 win over longtime rival Berkeley at Bonner Stadium. Berkeley falls to 1-2 on the season with a second consecutive loss in a game...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City To Hold Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
WMBF
Do’s and don’ts for fans in the stands at Darlington Raceway ahead of Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of fans are expected at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cookout 500 on Sunday. Both have taken place at the “Track Too Tough To Tame” since 2015. If you plan to watch from the stands,...
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle Beach
Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month!Buy This, Cook That website. There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
wbtw.com
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in north, central Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical depression five formed early Thursday morning and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle as of10:50 a.m. The system is not a threat to the United States and is currently located in the central, north Atlantic. Winds are currently 40 mph, this up from 35 mph. But the pressure is holding constant at 1012 mb.
WMBF
‘Waves of Praise Gospel Fest’ comes to Myrtle Beach for Labor Day weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Grand Strand will come to life with activities for Labor Day weekend, including the 4th annual Waves of Praise Gospel Fest in Myrtle Beach. Organizers said the free event is one of the biggest gospel gatherings on the Grand Strand. They’ve started setting up the main stage for many choirs and gospel artists to sing.
