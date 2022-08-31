Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into litigation with UC Santa Barbara for alleged violation of its 2010 Long Range Development Plan that requires the university to build more housing to keep up with the expanding student population, an action that the board does not "take lightly." The post Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors sue UCSB over violation of 2010 Long Range Development Plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
California allocates $600 million in funding to the UC; UCSB to receive no individual funding
The state of California approved its 2022-23 budget this July with its annual allocations for the University of California through general systemwide funding and campus-specific funding. Among all UC campuses, UC Santa Barbara is the only campus that will not receive any individual funding. The total sum of UC allocations...
Oxnard, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ventura High School football team will have a game with Oxnard High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
500 show up for 63rd Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast
500 people attended the 63rd Community Prayer Breakfast Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara. The post 500 show up for 63rd Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Modoc Trees Granted Temporary Reprieve in Santa Barbara
The showdown pitting a new bike lane against existing trees along Modoc Road shows no sign of abating, as about 40 people protesting the number of trees that would be felled to make way for the project showed up this past Saturday carrying signs and making a joyful noise. In response, county planners and public works officials have agreed to delay the date for certifying the project’s environmental analysis by about two months. What was initially planned for September 13 in front of the board of supervisors will now take place in November.
KEYT
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday
GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Barbara Ahlman is an avid walker in Santa Barbara. But she’s careful when temperatures rise. "I was actually on a walk crossing the mountains, and I said okay I’m not going to push it anymore," said Ahlman. Tthis week’s projected heat wave has doctors in the emergency room at Cottage Health The post Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Saugus comeback falls short at Camarillo
Centurions lose for the first time this season, 34-30, on the road. A near comeback fell just short as Saugus lost a nail biter, 34-30, at Camarillo Friday night. Down 20-7 at halftime, the Saugus offense needed something to click if it wanted to get back into the game. The piece that clicked was senior running back/linebacker Jake Viger, who took a handoff on the Centurions’ third play coming out of the half 63 yards for a touchdown to cut the score to 20-13.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Family of One Year Old Killed in Goleta
Munir Delgado, nicknamed "Toota", was just weeks away from his second birthday, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near 65 Nectarine Ave. in the Old Town Goleta neighborhood on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office reports drugs and/or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, and the driver...
Noozhawk
3808 Connie Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
An incredible opportunity awaits w/this versatile, dual-living property, all on one level and in the Hope School Dist. The home has mid-century lines and offers 3 bdrms, 2 bths, a remodeled kitchen w/expanded dining area, wood beam vaulted ceilings in LR, fireplace, A/C, laundry rm, covered patio, and 2-car garage. The additional, 2nd unit, was originally built for extended family, has its own entrance, countless potential uses, and includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom + bath. The property is situated on a generous quarter of an acre lot that provides extra-wide side yards and innumerable possibilities. There are many more extras to appreciate that compliment this wonderful property. Monte Vista Elementary School is nearby, as are the Upper State Street and La Cumbre shopping area.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Alleges Discrimination and Favoritism in Salary Dispute
In unusually heated remarks, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley this Tuesday accused the county supervisors of “discrimination and unwarranted favoritism with taxpayers’ dollars” against her and her department. Dudley, now in the last few months of her last term of office, took pointed exception to a proposal that would give her — as an elected department head — a 2.5 percent pay increase while all appointed county department heads had been given pay increases of 5 percent.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara, California
Not many people know that the city of Santa Barbara was originally named La Laguna de Concepcion and didn’t actually become “Santa Barbara” until 1602. The story goes that the Spanish explorer Sebastian Vizcaino sailed during a massive storm through the Channel islands and La Laguna de Concepcion on December 4, 1602.
thelog.com
2022 Banana Festival is Arriving at Port Hueneme
PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme will host its annual Banana Festival on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event welcomes guests of all ages to tour the port to enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a marketplace to shop for handcrafted and boutique items. In addition, there will be a kid’s zone for the little ones to go bananas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Barbara, CA in the the last week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,075. That’s $667 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $919. In the last...
Ventura County Reporter
WONDA WOMAN | Ventura’s own breaking phenom Christina Prado
PICTURED: Prado says breaking is “the dance of immigrants; it’s American.” All photos courtesy of Christina Prado. UPDATE: This article was edited to note that the breaker pictured below is Jeremy Pena. He was originally identified incorrectly as Moy Rivas. “Dancing is complex simplicity in its rawest...
Santa Barbara Independent
Food Meets Music at Local in Montecito
“In Montecito, what seemed to be missing most was something to do at night,” says Mike Sheldon, the owner of the new Coast Village Road eatery Local. As a music lover who played the drums in high school and college, Sheldon made sure that when they opened, Local would offer live music nightly. In fact, the music lineup is the first thing you will find when looking up their website. With the help of Executive Chef Jonathan McDermott, Sheldon’s love for cooking and live music have come together to create the perfect location for a summer evening, al fresco, in Montecito.
Want to see a movie for $3? These SLO County theaters are offering a deal for one day
Several local theaters are offering cheap movie tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the motorcyclist who died after colliding with another car on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. The post Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
visitventuraca.com
What Can I Do in Ventura for Free?￼
Yep, many of the best things in life are free. And many of them are right here in Ventura. Here are the top free things to do in Ventura, laid out for you. Pretty much everywhere. There’s plenty of free parking in downtown Ventura — over 2,900 free spots if you ever find yourself on a game show. There’s free parking for two hours, four hours, and twenty-four hours, much of it in clearly marked city lots. There’s also free parking in the five-level parking structure on Santa Clara Street between California and Chestnut (free all-day parking on the top floors, and free 4-hour parking on the bottom floors). Also free all-day parking in the upper City Hall visitor lot (at the very end of California Street). Away from Ventura’s downtown, parking in the rest of the city is free everywhere. And you won’t have to hunt for spots. Small town easy.
Noozhawk
Ambulance Ride in Santa Barbara Ends at Jail, Not a Hospital
Most people are anxious to avoid a trip in an ambulance, but that apparently was not the case in an incident over the weekend in Santa Barbara. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara Police dispatchers received a report that an American Medical Response ambulance had been stolen from the parking lot of the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort at 600 E. Cabrillo Blvd., according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.
