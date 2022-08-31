Read full article on original website
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
Climb Wyoming to offer free healthcare careers training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for single mothers to learn about a free Healthcare Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
PHOTOS: Boomtown recreation of Sunrise Lanes features state-of-the-art equipment, arcade games
CASPER, Wyo. — The bowling alley that opened at the Sunrise Shopping Center 60 years ago will have its grand re-opening next week as Boomtown Blast, showcasing major renovations, state-of-the-art equipment, and an arcade. “We wanted to create the ultimate entertainment experience for families,” said Chuck Hawley, a partner...
‘Extremely challenging’: Casper resident finishes intense ‘Sharkfest’ Alcatraz swim
CASPER, Wyo. — A couple of weekends ago, Casper resident Jocelyn Johnson, 34, took a ferry ride from the San Francisco bay out to Alcatraz Island. This wasn’t a normal tourist’s trip to the infamous former federal penitentiary, however. “They made jokes as we were going out...
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Two Casper shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured and assailants on the run
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect was shot and killed by two Casper police officers early Friday morning after they said he pulled a gun and fired at them. The two officers are on administrative leave per department policy while the shooting is investigated. In one of two overnight shooting...
North Casper Shooting being investigated
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant
CASPER, Wyo. — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
‘Illegal burning of weeds’ leads to garage fire in Casper on Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A detached garage was seriously damaged on Wednesday night after a fire at the 900 block of South Conwell in Casper. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived at around 9:50 p.m. to the structure and were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No...
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
Casper police seek person of interest in Friday shooting; victim reportedly in critical but stable condition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as a person who may have critical information regarding the investigation of a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning. “The Casper Police Department is seeking to interview Mr. Marion regarding this incident,” a release Friday afternoon...
Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
Blockbuster deal: All movies available for $3 at Casper theaters on Saturday for ‘National Cinema Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Do you feel the need, the need to see “Maverick” one last time on the big screen this summer?. All Movie Palace Inc. screens in Wyoming, including those in Casper, will charge $3 admission on Saturday, Sept. 3 for “National Cinema Day.”. All...
Traffic stop near Casper yields nearly 120 grams of suspected meth; three felony charges for defendant
CASPER, Wyo. — A Nebraska resident faces three felony drug charges in Natrona County after a traffic stop on I-25 east of Casper on Sunday afternoon. Dillion Andrews, 29, was charged in circuit court Monday with possession of both methamphetamine and fentanyl in felony weights, as well as intent to distribute meth.
