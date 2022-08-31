ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper, WY
Casper, WY
K2 Radio

There's a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers

Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November

If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming's Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Two Casper shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured and assailants on the run

CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect was shot and killed by two Casper police officers early Friday morning after they said he pulled a gun and fired at them. The two officers are on administrative leave per department policy while the shooting is investigated. In one of two overnight shooting...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

North Casper Shooting being investigated

On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant

CASPER, Wyo. — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
GLENROCK, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock

CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
GLENROCK, WY

