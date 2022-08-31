Read full article on original website
Ali Gaye 'Not Getting A Pass' For His Targeting Penalty, Brian Kelly Says
LSU senior captain Ali Gaye was ejected from the season opener vs. Florida State due to an obvious targeting penalty and will have to sit out the first half vs. Southern this Saturday. On Tuesday, Brian Kelly said he's not giving Gaye a pass on his targeting penalty.
FSU QB Jordan Travis Tweets Message To Ali Gaye After He Apologized For Targeting
Following Sunday's season opener, LSU defensive end Ali Gaye reached out to Florida State quarterback Jordan Davis to apologize to him for his targeting penalty. On Tuesday, Travis sent out this tweet to Gaye.
Brian Kelly Comments On The Special Teams Issues & Decision To Stick With Malik Nabers
LSU head coach Brian Kelly held his weekly game-week press conference on Tuesday and was asked about the issues at special teams in the season opener. Q. Were you alarmed by the problems on special teams, and what changes do you have to make, do you think, if any, to remedy what you saw?
Brian Kelly Says He Had A Conversation With Kayshon Boutte After The FSU Loss
LSU coach Brian Kelly was asked Tuesday at his press conference if he has spoken with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte who was visibly upset as the Tigers' passing game struggled in the loss to Florida State. Kelly said that he has spoken with Boutte and that he's not worried about...
Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward
During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
LSU's Maason Smith Leaves Florida State Game With Non-Contact Knee Injury
LSU sophomore defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered a non-contact knee injury in the 1st quarter of the season opener vs. Florida State and did not return to the game. Smith blew up a Seminoles running play for a loss and injured his knee when he jumped up to celebrate. When the 2nd half started, Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes with crutches and tears coming down his face.
Jayden Daniels To Start At QB For LSU vs. Florida State
New LSU transfer Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the Tigers' season opener vs. Florida State on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Daniels transferred from Arizona State in the offseason and beat out redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier for the starting spot.
Report: LSU's Joe Foucha Facing Suspension Related To His Transfer From Arkansas
LSU senior safety Joe Foucha is reportedly racing a four-game academic suspension related to his transfer from Arkansas. Per The Advocate:. Foucha did not dress out for the season opener Sunday night against Florida State. With an appeal ongoing, a source said Foucha's suspension could be reduced. A source said...
LSU Lands Commitment From 2024 Four-Star Georgia CB Zion Ferguson
Four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson from Loganville, Ga. announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday. The 6-0, 160-pounder picked the Tigers over offers from most SEC schools and many others. Ferguson is rated the No. 16 cornerback in the country for the class of 2024 and the No. 31 player from...
Maason Smith Out For The Season With Torn ACL
It was revealed Monday that LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL in the season opener vs. Flordia State and will miss the rest of the season. Smith blew up a Seminoles running play for a loss in the 1st quarter and injured his knee when he jumped up to celebrate.
Postgame Comments From Brian Kelly After The Loss To Florida State
LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media after Sunday night's loss to Florida State in the season opener. Here's what he had to say:
