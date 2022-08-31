Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free healthcare careers training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for single mothers to learn about a free Healthcare Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
oilcity.news
Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
oilcity.news
PHOTOS: Boomtown recreation of Sunrise Lanes features state-of-the-art equipment, arcade games
CASPER, Wyo. — The bowling alley that opened at the Sunrise Shopping Center 60 years ago will have its grand re-opening next week as Boomtown Blast, showcasing major renovations, state-of-the-art equipment, and an arcade. “We wanted to create the ultimate entertainment experience for families,” said Chuck Hawley, a partner...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper local frustrated with USPS over safety concerns
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A seven-month battle over mail delivery safety has left a Casper man driving to the next town to pick up his mail. “This has really been an issue that I’ve noticed since February, and it’s been ongoing, and you see LLVs and postal vehicles driving up and down the sidewalks servicing the mailboxes here, and it’s just a huge safety issue,” said Tim Starks.
oilcity.news
‘Illegal burning of weeds’ leads to garage fire in Casper on Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A detached garage was seriously damaged on Wednesday night after a fire at the 900 block of South Conwell in Casper. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived at around 9:50 p.m. to the structure and were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No...
oilcity.news
WYDOT says I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive could finish by end of year
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 traffic may flow on the new bridge over Walsh Drive by the end of the year, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT District 2 stated its goal for completion after a year of steady progress while sharing photos of a concrete pour Tuesday morning. Minnesota-based Ames Construction was awarded the $29.7 million contract in April 2021, and the demolition of the two overpass bridges began in August. They are being replaced with one bridge.
Casper/Natrona County Airport Installs New Scanners That Will Generate 3-D Images of Luggage Contents
The Casper/Natrona County International Airport recently announced that TSA has installed two new computed tomography (CT) scanners at the airport's security checkpoints. That's according to a press release from the airport, who wrote that "The CT X-ray scanners are being used to screen departing travelers’ carry-on luggage." "A CT...
oilcity.news
Blockbuster deal: All movies available for $3 at Casper theaters on Saturday for ‘National Cinema Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Do you feel the need, the need to see “Maverick” one last time on the big screen this summer?. All Movie Palace Inc. screens in Wyoming, including those in Casper, will charge $3 admission on Saturday, Sept. 3 for “National Cinema Day.”. All...
Casper Police Officers Involved in Shooting at McKenzie Lake Park
Two Casper Police officers were involved in a shooting at McKenzie Lake Park on Friday, September 2, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department. At approximately 1:54 AM, the officers were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail.
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/30/22–8/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
county17.com
Two Casper shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured and assailants on the run
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect was shot and killed by two Casper police officers early Friday morning after they said he pulled a gun and fired at them. The two officers are on administrative leave per department policy while the shooting is investigated. In one of two overnight shooting...
