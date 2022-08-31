Read full article on original website
Related
tigerdroppings.com
FSU QB Jordan Travis Tweets Message To Ali Gaye After He Apologized For Targeting
Following Sunday's season opener, LSU defensive end Ali Gaye reached out to Florida State quarterback Jordan Davis to apologize to him for his targeting penalty. On Tuesday, Travis sent out this tweet to Gaye.
tigerdroppings.com
Ali Gaye 'Not Getting A Pass' For His Targeting Penalty, Brian Kelly Says
LSU senior captain Ali Gaye was ejected from the season opener vs. Florida State due to an obvious targeting penalty and will have to sit out the first half vs. Southern this Saturday. On Tuesday, Brian Kelly said he's not giving Gaye a pass on his targeting penalty.
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward
During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: LSU Releases Amazing Florida State Hype Video Narrated By Matt Flynn
Poll: Which LSU Quarterback Will Start In The Season Opener vs. Florida State?. Our last coach put us in whatever position it is you are referring to. 100% best of all time, in my book. Best team of all time with one game left to go, with everything on the line. All the highlights in the video were from that season. Everything came together for the PERFECT hype video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
Report: LSU's Joe Foucha Facing Suspension Related To His Transfer From Arkansas
LSU senior safety Joe Foucha is reportedly racing a four-game academic suspension related to his transfer from Arkansas. Per The Advocate:. Foucha did not dress out for the season opener Sunday night against Florida State. With an appeal ongoing, a source said Foucha's suspension could be reduced. A source said...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU's Maason Smith Leaves Florida State Game With Non-Contact Knee Injury
LSU sophomore defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered a non-contact knee injury in the 1st quarter of the season opener vs. Florida State and did not return to the game. Smith blew up a Seminoles running play for a loss and injured his knee when he jumped up to celebrate. When the 2nd half started, Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes with crutches and tears coming down his face.
tigerdroppings.com
Postgame Comments From Brian Kelly After The Loss To Florida State
LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media after Sunday night's loss to Florida State in the season opener. Here's what he had to say:
tigerdroppings.com
Jayden Daniels To Start At QB For LSU vs. Florida State
New LSU transfer Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the Tigers' season opener vs. Florida State on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Daniels transferred from Arizona State in the offseason and beat out redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier for the starting spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
tigerdroppings.com
It's Game Day: LSU Opens Up The 2022 Season vs. Florida State In New Orleans
The Brian Kelly era at LSU will officially begin on Sunday night when the Tigers open up the season vs. Florida State at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm CT and the game will be televised on ABC. Per LSUSports.net:. quote:. Returning 14 starters from last...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Lands Commitment From 2024 Four-Star Georgia CB Zion Ferguson
Four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson from Loganville, Ga. announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday. The 6-0, 160-pounder picked the Tigers over offers from most SEC schools and many others. Ferguson is rated the No. 16 cornerback in the country for the class of 2024 and the No. 31 player from...
tigerdroppings.com
Maason Smith Out For The Season With Torn ACL
It was revealed Monday that LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL in the season opener vs. Flordia State and will miss the rest of the season. Smith blew up a Seminoles running play for a loss in the 1st quarter and injured his knee when he jumped up to celebrate.
Comments / 0