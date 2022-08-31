ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward

During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
Watch: LSU Releases Amazing Florida State Hype Video Narrated By Matt Flynn

Poll: Which LSU Quarterback Will Start In The Season Opener vs. Florida State?. Our last coach put us in whatever position it is you are referring to. 100% best of all time, in my book. Best team of all time with one game left to go, with everything on the line. All the highlights in the video were from that season. Everything came together for the PERFECT hype video.
LSU's Maason Smith Leaves Florida State Game With Non-Contact Knee Injury

LSU sophomore defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered a non-contact knee injury in the 1st quarter of the season opener vs. Florida State and did not return to the game. Smith blew up a Seminoles running play for a loss and injured his knee when he jumped up to celebrate. When the 2nd half started, Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes with crutches and tears coming down his face.
Jayden Daniels To Start At QB For LSU vs. Florida State

New LSU transfer Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the Tigers' season opener vs. Florida State on Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Daniels transferred from Arizona State in the offseason and beat out redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier for the starting spot.
LSU Lands Commitment From 2024 Four-Star Georgia CB Zion Ferguson

Four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson from Loganville, Ga. announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday. The 6-0, 160-pounder picked the Tigers over offers from most SEC schools and many others. Ferguson is rated the No. 16 cornerback in the country for the class of 2024 and the No. 31 player from...
Maason Smith Out For The Season With Torn ACL

It was revealed Monday that LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL in the season opener vs. Flordia State and will miss the rest of the season. Smith blew up a Seminoles running play for a loss in the 1st quarter and injured his knee when he jumped up to celebrate.
