Poll: Which LSU Quarterback Will Start In The Season Opener vs. Florida State?. Our last coach put us in whatever position it is you are referring to. 100% best of all time, in my book. Best team of all time with one game left to go, with everything on the line. All the highlights in the video were from that season. Everything came together for the PERFECT hype video.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO