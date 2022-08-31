ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Football is on a Roll to Start the Season

Gallatin Football shutout Flathead 38-0 on their home turf Friday night advancing to 2-0 on the season. The Raptors will travel to Billings next week to play West while the Braves (1-1) will battle Helena Capital.
montanasports.com

Missoula Sentinel tops Bozeman, extends winning streak to 23

MISSOULA — The train keeps on rolling for Missoula Sentinel. The Spartans scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back as Sentinel topped Bozeman 29-7 on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium. The win was Sentinel's 23rd in a row as the Spartans improved to 2-0 in the 2022 campaign.
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a nail-biter at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
Daily Montanan

Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State

Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
XL Country 100.7

10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me

As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
KULR8

Simms Fishing Products bought by Vista Outdoor

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wednesday was the official first day of the Simms/Vista integration. Simms Fishing Products has been headquartered in Bozeman since 1980 and employs nearly 160 people in the area. Known for their high-quality waders, they can hardly keep up with demand. This is what attracted Vista Outdoor and CEO Chris Metz to the brand.
MY 103.5

Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K

A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Wanted! Bozeman Police Searching For Dangerous Armed Man

The Bozeman Police Department is asking for help locating a man that is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, you should contact the Bozeman Police Department immediately. Do not approach the suspect. Here's what the Bozeman Police Department said in a...
96.7 KISS FM

Here’s The Truth About What’s Happening at The Korner Klub

I don't know who messed up, but this is not a good look. The Korner Klub is a staple of not only Bozeman but a landmark in the Four Corners area. The Korner Klub is a place for friends and families to get together to enjoy food and drinks when it's nice out on their fantastic patio. My friends and I typically go there for NFL Sundays and get a big basket of their famous Buff Wings. Everyone loves the Korner Klub.
