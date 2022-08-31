Read full article on original website
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts McNeese State for annual Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is trying to extend its streak of season-opening home wins to nine on Saturday night against McNeese State, a Southland Conference school in Louisiana. Pregame. The Bobcats are 18 1/2-point favorites to win their first season-opening Gold Rush game since 2018. They...
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts Northwestern State in home opener
MISSOULA — The Griz are kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They start that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees. Pregame. Montana backup QB Kris...
KULR8
Raptors Football is on a Roll to Start the Season
Gallatin Football shutout Flathead 38-0 on their home turf Friday night advancing to 2-0 on the season. The Raptors will travel to Billings next week to play West while the Braves (1-1) will battle Helena Capital.
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
montanasports.com
Missoula Sentinel tops Bozeman, extends winning streak to 23
MISSOULA — The train keeps on rolling for Missoula Sentinel. The Spartans scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back as Sentinel topped Bozeman 29-7 on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium. The win was Sentinel's 23rd in a row as the Spartans improved to 2-0 in the 2022 campaign.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a nail-biter at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Fairfield Sun Times
Staff at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park take missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Staff at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park took a missing stuffed bunny for adventures around the park. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared the story of Miffy, a blue stuffed bunny and the best friend of four-year-old Lulu. Lulu and her family were a day’s...
KULR8
Simms Fishing Products bought by Vista Outdoor
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wednesday was the official first day of the Simms/Vista integration. Simms Fishing Products has been headquartered in Bozeman since 1980 and employs nearly 160 people in the area. Known for their high-quality waders, they can hardly keep up with demand. This is what attracted Vista Outdoor and CEO Chris Metz to the brand.
Bozeman local lands a role on the big screen
Dawn carries her bold Montana roots with her to every movie set she's been on. But, she says it hasn't always been easy.
Fairfield Sun Times
Search and rescue teams called out Thursday for lost person in Fairy Lake area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue teams were called out to the Fairy Lake area for a lost person Thursday. Gallatin County Dispatch received a call at 5:30 pm Thursday from Park County about the lost person. Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office learned that around 10:00 am, two...
Grass fire quickly snuffed out north of Bozeman airport
A small grass fire was quickly snuffed out Thursday afternoon north of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
Wanted! Bozeman Police Searching For Dangerous Armed Man
The Bozeman Police Department is asking for help locating a man that is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, you should contact the Bozeman Police Department immediately. Do not approach the suspect. Here's what the Bozeman Police Department said in a...
Man charged after theft of Bozeman police car
A California man was arrested on Monday after allegedly stealing a Bozeman police patrol car, driving into oncoming traffic, and eventually crashing on the interstate.
Here’s The Truth About What’s Happening at The Korner Klub
I don't know who messed up, but this is not a good look. The Korner Klub is a staple of not only Bozeman but a landmark in the Four Corners area. The Korner Klub is a place for friends and families to get together to enjoy food and drinks when it's nice out on their fantastic patio. My friends and I typically go there for NFL Sundays and get a big basket of their famous Buff Wings. Everyone loves the Korner Klub.
