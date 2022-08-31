Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
GolfWRX
Here’s how much the caddies will earn at this week’s LIV Golf event
As LIV prepares to start its fourth of eight arranged 2022 events, gambling site aceodds.com has revealed approximate take-home pay not for the players themselves, but for their loopers. Enough has been written about the supposed amounts offered to players signing up for the alternative series, let alone the hundreds...
PGA Tour legend mocks LIV Golf as ‘a tour for players who don’t have confidence’
PGA Tour great Gary Player had some harsh comments for the legendary tour’s new rival LIV Golf and questioned the
NFL・
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational - Boston
While playing on the PGA Tour, Cameron Smith earned $3.6 million for his victory at the Players Championship in March, $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship in July and $1.476 million for his triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Yet by joining LIV Golf and making his debut at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Boston, the 29-year-old Aussie could exceed each of those paydays with a victory at The International in Bolton, Mass.
PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy
PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Open Champion Cameron Smith says it's 'not fair' LIV golfers are not getting ranking points
British Open champion Cameron Smith said on Wednesday he felt it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires. World No. 2 Smith, whose move to LIV Golf was made official this...
Golf.com
How to hit a chip shot that stops on command, according to an LPGA pro
Missing greens is a certainty in golf — no matter how proficient your ball striking is. Even for the best players in the world, hitting every green in regulation just isn’t realistic. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, led the PGA Tour in GIR percentage...
GolfWRX
‘If Augusta tell me I can’t go, then I don’t want to be there anyway’ – Bubba on potential Masters ban
Perhaps the most important question surrounding LIV Golf is whether or not golfers will still have the ability to participate in major championships going forward. There are plenty of players who are exempt for multiple majors due to being past champions, but there’s been plenty of speculation as to whether the governing bodies will step in and ban LIV Golfers.
golfmagic.com
Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday
DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
PGA Tour Reportedly Threatens To Ban More Golfers
The PGA Tour isn't messing around when it comes to LIV Golf. According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Garig, the PGA Tour is threatening some bans on Japan Golf Tour players who compete in LIV Golf events. Harig writes that this move helps explain why a few Japanese players that competed...
golfmagic.com
Morgan Pressel doesn't know if LPGA "could survive" PGA Tour struggles
Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
golfmagic.com
So the PGA Tour DID threaten to ban Japan golfers who play in LIV Golf events
Another day, another crazy LIV Golf rumour comes to light... and this time it involves Japan Golf Tour members. For those of you who have been following our LIV Golf coverage closely in recent weeks, we ask you to cast your mind back several weeks to this “bullying” accusation from Tour pro Berry Henson.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take
It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup: Captain Trevor Immelman discusses impact of LIV Golf on International team
The 2022 Presidents Cup is quickly approaching as both the United States and International teams will round out their respective squads with the announcement of captains' selections next week before competing at Quail Hollow Club Sept. 22-25. While Davis Love III and the U.S. side has been thrown a single off-speed pitch -- Will Zalatoris' back injury not allowing him to play -- International captain Trevor Immelman has faced nothing except a heavy dose of curveballs.
Golf.com
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season
A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
