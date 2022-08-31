Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to Professional Tryout
The New York Rangers have brought back a familiar face in Jimmy Vesey. Per CapFriendly, the forward has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) deal and will be at training camp to fight for a roster spot. Larry Brooks was the first to report the Rangers interest in a possible reunion.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins Top 15 Prospects Heading Into 2022-23
With the calendar turning to September, that can only mean one thing, the 2022-23 NHL season is right around the corner. As has been customary the last couple of seasons, a new NHL season brings new rankings for the Boston Bruins prospect pool. Over the last couple of seasons, the Bruins’ prospect pool ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of depth under general manager (GM) Don Sweeney.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Detroit Red Wings
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered in Detroit as the year Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived on the scene. The rookie duo made the Red Wings fun to watch and somewhat competitive again after a few miserable seasons, although it wasn’t enough for the team to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach might be getting closer to finding common ground on a contract extension. What is the deal that is being rumored? There are also suggestions the Canadiens might be looking to trade for a defenseman and a couple of options have been tossed around by a scribe from The Athletic. Finally, there are PTOs being handed out already and the New York Rangers have decided to try their hand with a former player who saw most of his NHL success with their organization.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target Rangers’ Lundkvist But Not for J.T. Miller
Since the beginning of free agency in July, the Vancouver Canucks have not made any moves to further bolster their roster. While the forward group looks deep and ready to compete in the somewhat muddy Pacific Division, the defence corps is still a question mark going into the 2022-23 season. With a lack of depth beyond Jack Rathbone, it could be a major problem should the injury bug strike one of Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman or god forbid, Quinn Hughes.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Re-Sign J.T. Miller to 7-Year Deal
After months of trade speculation and contract negotiations, the J.T. Miller saga finally has a conclusion as the Vancouver Canucks re-signed the 29-year-old versatile forward to a 7-year contract extension worth $56 million Friday afternoon. This comes after reports that his agent was going to put a deadline on future talks, which may have accelerated the process. The deal will start in 2023-24 as he still has one more season left at $5.25 million.
The Hockey Writers
Likeliest Canadiens to Re-Sign as Pending UFAs After 2022-23
The easiest part of any good rebuild isn’t necessarily to tank. Playing the waiting game is far easier as the Montreal Canadiens for example look ahead for unwanted contracts to expire. It just takes a great deal of patience, as many of these deals are potentially unwanted by other teams too.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Commentary: David Kampf, King of Shutdown Hockey
This is our eighth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. Thus far, we’ve reviewed Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, William Nylander, John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, and Pierre Engvall. Today, we’ll look at David Kampf. As a reminder, if you missed the first posts, we’re basing these reviews...
FOX Sports
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB・
Jessica Pegula surging at U.S. Open after her mom's health scare this summer
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, is into the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open, and her mother is proud of what her daughter has accomplished.
Blue Jackets sign veteran winger James Neal to professional tryout
The Columbus Blue Jackets have added some big names to their roster this summer, and now they’re going to be giving another big-name player a chance to earn a spot on their team. Per CapFriendly, unrestricted free agent winger and former 40-goal scorer James Neal has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens a Fit for Rangers’ Nils Lundkvist
As what usually happens as teams approach training camps, there will be players jockeying for their best chances to earn NHL jobs. Some enter camp ready to compete, others see franchise cornerstones and top young assets as their competition. The latter is the case for New York Rangers defenceman Nils Lundkvist.
FOX Sports
Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday. Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.
ESPN: Bills' 'Achilles heel' could be on the offensive line
ESPN thinks the Buffalo Bills still might have to shore things up on their offensive line heading toward the 2022 NFL regular season. According to the former world-wide leader, the Bills don’t have a bad offensive line… but it’s not perfect either. ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell...
Detroit Lions May Have Salary-Cap Issue
The Detroit Lions are likely going to have to restructure a contract or two on the active roster.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
FOX Sports
Giants’ new regime enters season having not even started the true rebuild
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It's been a crazy week at the end of a crazy summer, with the Giants juggling injuries and finances as they try to piece together their roster. The new regime didn't exactly inherit a gold mine here. They knew it wouldn't be easy to build a competitive team. So it's no wonder that GM Joe Schoen ducked any questions about expectations during his press conference on Thursday.
