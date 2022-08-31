ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEBRASKA STATE
WIBW

Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Geary County, KS
Government
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina

Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
SALINA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year

Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press#Fort Riley Middle School
KSNT News

Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBW

Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon

Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
EMPORIA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Scandia Woman Hurt in Crash

A woman from Scandia was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on a Cloud County Highway Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Valerie Hamilton of Scandia was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado headed north on US 81 Highway in the left. She was struck from behind by a 2020 Honda Civic driven by 30-year-old Haley Johnson-Collins from Huntington, Indiana.
SCANDIA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses

Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy