Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Hung jury in Chandler trial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler. Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
Kansas State Collegian
Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year
Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
KVOE
Over three years in prison for Cunningham in Emporia mistreatment of dependent adult case
Rachel Daisy Cunningham was sentenced to over three years in prison for criminal mistreatment of a dependent adult. Lyon County Judge Merlin Wheeler to the aggravated sentence of 38 months in prison at Cunningham’s sentence Thursday. Cunningham also has 24 months of postrelease supervision. Cunningham pleaded no contest in...
Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
WIBW
Child, staff member hit by vehicle at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary School were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, who was at the school for pickup suffered an unknown medical...
WIBW
Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles. Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer. Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance...
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
KVOE
Dr. Bradon Bitter excited to begin career at Newman Regional Health following appointment as newest general surgeon
Coming to Newman Regional Health is the culmination of a long-time goal for new General Surgeon Dr. Bradon Bitter. Bitter comes to Emporia from Wichita where he completed his five-year residency following his graduation from the University of Kansas Medical School. Bitter brings an impressive list of specializations with him to Newman in the areas of laparoscopic surgery, endoscopy, gastrointestinal and colon surgery and hernia repair just to name a few.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
ksal.com
Scandia Woman Hurt in Crash
A woman from Scandia was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on a Cloud County Highway Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Valerie Hamilton of Scandia was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado headed north on US 81 Highway in the left. She was struck from behind by a 2020 Honda Civic driven by 30-year-old Haley Johnson-Collins from Huntington, Indiana.
WIBW
Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI
PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police officer in Peabody was arrested and stripped of his badge for a DUI and criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught with a blood alcohol level more than 1.5 times the normal limit while on duty. The Marion County Record reports that...
wibwnewsnow.com
USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses
Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
WIBW
Council Grove man arrested for meth, marijuana
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday night which led to the arrest of one person. Just before 11:00 p.m. on August 31st, officers conducted a search warrant at 319 Columbia St. Apt #1. As a result of the search warrant, Harley Truan, of Council Grove was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lincoln woman hospitalized in Salina after rear-end crash
OTTAWA COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Bonnie I. Strutt, 75, Lincoln, was westbound on Kansas 18 six miles east of Tescott. The driver failed to slow and...
