New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten

A medical worker holds of a vial of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Getty Images)

Two new COVID-19 vaccine mixtures that are thought to be more effective at preventing serious illness for currently circulating coronavirus variants were approved by federal regulators on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, documented infections in Iowa increased slightly as hospitalizations held steady, according to state and federal data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized two variations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that contain genetic components of omicron subvariants that are currently causing the vast majority of infections in the country.

“The public can be assured that a great deal of care has been taken by the FDA to ensure that these bivalent COVID-19 vaccines meet our rigorous safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality standards for emergency use authorization,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The Moderna booster dose will be available to vaccinated adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is intended for those 12 years and older.

About 63% of Iowans are vaccinated, and about 55% of them have received at least one booster dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New COVID-19 cases rise slightly; hospitalizations hold steady

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,908 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, a modest increase from last week. That infection rate has held mostly steady for the past three weeks, but it doesn’t include the results of at-home rapid tests.

There were 265 infected people receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals that day, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That is one more person than a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 21 were under intensive care.

Generally, eastern and northern Iowa continue to have the highest threats of infection, according to the CDC’s analysis of per-capita infection and hospitalization rates.

The post New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .