Your gut controls more of your health than you may realize, from your digestive tract to your mood. That means keeping your gut healthy is an essential part of your overall wellbeing, and one of the most important parts of that is your diet. There are many foods out there that can help keep your gut microbiome balanced, but there are also many that can throw it all off track—including some that may surprise you.

NUTRITION ・ 1 DAY AGO