ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

4 Surprising Foods That Can Be So Bad For Your Gut Health

Your gut controls more of your health than you may realize, from your digestive tract to your mood. That means keeping your gut healthy is an essential part of your overall wellbeing, and one of the most important parts of that is your diet. There are many foods out there that can help keep your gut microbiome balanced, but there are also many that can throw it all off track—including some that may surprise you.
NUTRITION
psychreg.org

How to Naturally Support Digestion? Healthy Gut, Healthy You!

Nutritionist Rachel Graham offers her advice on how to naturally support your digestion for a healthier gut and healthier you. Optimising our gut health is fast becoming recognised as the best route to achieving optimum health. It is a key factor in determining our disease risk and overall health status.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Bacteria#Food Intolerance#Processed Foods#Healthy Food#Linus Regimen#Diseases#General Health
healthcareguys.com

What Can A Gut Health Cleanse Do For You?

For ages, fruits and vegetables have always been recommended as an important part of our diets. Apart from containing lots of antioxidants, they also boost immunity and help in preventing constipation. Beyond these, they are exceptionally good for our gut health. Specialists recommend them, alongside other practices for gut health...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
nypressnews.com

High blood pressure: The sweet treat that can ‘significantly’ cut hypertension in ‘weeks’

The study researchers concluded: “Our meta-analysis suggests that dark chocolate is superior to placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension.”. However, the research paper also suggests that commercially available chocolate bars might not be the best long-term treatment for blood pressure. One key thing to consider is that...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy