Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Multiple Wildland Fires Over Past Two Years

Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Amanda ward
3d ago

So so glad they finally caught the person! it's just sickening why someone would intentionally do that crap!! Karma always catches up to you and the truth always comes out in the end!!

Hannah Trumbull
3d ago

Thank god! The recent fires have been continuously a worry for my grandfather and my family. Disgusting someone would do this.

Note Guy
2d ago

What in the hell are people like this doing that for I've known through the years I've been in the North idol all my life up there in that area is pretty laid back but there's some black jobs that obviously here this one I mean you must just be a Pyromaniac! Around it by wonder how many acres burnt down just laughed about it Saturday and washed I'm very happy and maybe they're putting away for a long time take his licence away probably just spoke anything on and on people like this should be locked up her life

