LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police is asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Police said the man pictured above walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:4 a.m. Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO