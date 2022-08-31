Anyone who works in the service industry knows that the customer is NOT always right. Nice to see a boss thinking of his employees instead of his bottom line. Well done sir, well done!
Awesome!! I've worked in the industry for 43 years. People's "entitlement" has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. Rudeness, belittling, and not tipping servers is becoming the norm. I work for a finer dining restaurant at night but had to get a second job because I can't make it on what Im not making at my night restaurant. Do us all a favor, if you don't want to treat your server or bartender with respect and not top on top of it....stay at home or go to Wendy's!!
My applause to the restaurant. The industry needs to follow this example. It will be in the best interest for both the establishment and guests moving forward.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years
I was left baffled after finding a mystery hidden charge on my restaurant bill – it’s completely legal
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
Woman claims she was left 'coughing up blood' after eating at a popular fast food restaurant - before she was offered a $13 voucher as compensation for the experience
Walmart Caught ‘Scamming’ Customers In New Viral Video–We Can’t Believe This!
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
Major update in Walmart policy sparks customer fury after shoppers say it ‘feels like I’ve been accused of stealing’
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 108