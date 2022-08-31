ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS News

2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
fox29.com

Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Suspect pleads guilty to several charges, sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison

PHILADELPHIA - The man who fatally shot a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital last October has been sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal charges. According to the District Attorney's Office, the conviction was secured Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a nursing assistant and the non-fatal shootings of Philadelphia police officers during a subsequent shootout.
Stacey Hayes
David Osborne
Thomas Jefferson
fox29.com

Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA - A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon. Police said two girls, ages 5...
fox29.com

Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
fox29.com

Man critical after he was shot multiple times in Tacony

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Officers found a man in the street, suffering from four gunshot wounds. Police...
phl17.com

Kensington shooting: 3 people shot, 2 in critical condition

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and a teen boy are fighting for their lives after they were shot multiple times in Kensington Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Jasper Street around 12:46 am. According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot in the left arm, right hand, and...
firststateupdate.com

Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Drug Dealer Gets 10 Year in Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jacquill Stovall, 33, of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrew for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. According to court...
