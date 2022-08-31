Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Jefferson Hospital Murder Suspect Convicted for Killing Co-Worker, Shooting Cop
by Jane Roh, PHILADELPHIA – The District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday secured a conviction for...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
CBS News
2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
Police: 10 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia
Police are investigating after 10 people were shot, leaving three dead, during a night of gun violence in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
fox29.com
Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Suspect pleads guilty to several charges, sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison
PHILADELPHIA - The man who fatally shot a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital last October has been sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal charges. According to the District Attorney's Office, the conviction was secured Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a nursing assistant and the non-fatal shootings of Philadelphia police officers during a subsequent shootout.
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon. Police said two girls, ages 5...
fox29.com
Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets.
One Shot in Drive-by Shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one person...
Police have someone in custody connected to Germantown hit-and-run that killed a woman
Philadelphia police say they now have a person of interest in custody in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a woman walking on a Germantown sidewalk.
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed in Germantown hit-and-run; police say 4 people fled the scene
Police are working to identify the victim. She was wearing scrubs and was possibly in her 40s or 50s.
fox29.com
Man critical after he was shot multiple times in Tacony
TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Officers found a man in the street, suffering from four gunshot wounds. Police...
phl17.com
Kensington shooting: 3 people shot, 2 in critical condition
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and a teen boy are fighting for their lives after they were shot multiple times in Kensington Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Jasper Street around 12:46 am. According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot in the left arm, right hand, and...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Wilmington Drug Dealer Gets 10 Year in Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jacquill Stovall, 33, of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrew for possessing a stolen firearm and possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. According to court...
