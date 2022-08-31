Police investigating the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Manchester have released a new image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers are appealing for help in tracing a man.Police said in a statement: “A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place.”A third image of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO