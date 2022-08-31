Read full article on original website
Related
Pensioner cleared of causing baby’s death by careless driving due to insanity
A pensioner charged with causing a baby boy’s death through careless driving has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, with jurors finding that her undiagnosed dementia had affected her.Shelagh Robertson, 75, was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of a van on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire on January 22 last year, Cambridge Crown Court heard.The van collided with Robertson’s car, forcing the van on to the pavement where it hit Rachael Thorold and her five-month-old son Louis Thorold, killing Louis and throwing Mrs Thorold into the air, causing...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
Cop allegedly driving dangerously is charged after his undercover police car smashed into a bus and killed the driver
A police officer has been charged with dangerous driving after being involved in a fatal crash in Sydney's northwest. Paramedics were called to the intersection of Third and Fifth Avenue in the suburb of Llandilo just after 7am on May 24 to reports a bus and unmarked NSW police vehicle had collided.
Woman, 73, jailed for killing coercive husband
Newcastle judge says Janet Dunn snapped over reaction to financial crisis after decades of submission
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Drinks Half a Bottle of Whiskey and Drives 10 Miles With Blown Tire
Graham Clark got behind the wheel after drinking on the plane while returning from a holiday.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Florida man found guilty of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently found guilty in connection with the 2020 abuse of a 6-month-old child who suffered head trauma. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 20, 2020, Joseph Brooks was babysitting the child, who stopped breathing. Brooks reportedly did not call 911 but instead called the child’s mother.
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cocaine-fuelled driver had so much of the drug in his system it could not be measured by lab machine as he claimed he had snorted a 'big fat line' only after police pulled him over
A driver who was pulled over for speeding by police tried to claim he had only taken a 'big fat line' after stopping his car has today been sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence. Anthony Tutt, 23, had a cocaine blood level that was too high to measure on...
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'
A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our noisy neighbours make our life a living hell – cops have told us to just buy earplugs but the stress could kill us
AN elderly couple were told to move house or buy ear plugs when they reported their noisy neighbour to the police. John Taylor, 74, and wife Hilary, 80, say their lives have been made a "living hell" and fear the stress could kill them both. Mr Taylor, who has suffered...
Police release new image of man wanted over abduction of six-year-old girl
Police investigating the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Manchester have released a new image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers are appealing for help in tracing a man.Police said in a statement: “A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place.”A third image of...
Fla. mother sentenced after 5-month-old died from repeated blows and being dropped on floor
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of her 5-month-old son, who suffered continuous abuse and neglect. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Stephanie Holly’s son, Daemon, died of blunt head trauma. The infant also endured extensive injuries over time, including a sore on Daemon’s nose and mouth, as well as "thermal injuries consistent with a cigarette burn inside his ear."
Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'
The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
Girl, 12, dies in hospital after being fatally injured in Bentley Continental hit-and-run as detectives ask for witnesses to come forward
A 12-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the girl was fatally injured in Colney Hatch Lane, Barnet, just after 10.10pm on Saturday. She was travelling in...
Man, 44, who targeted and poisoned his neighbours' cats is handed suspended jail term in landmark case
A man has been spared jail after he admitted poisoning his neighbours' cats. Tristian Paul Pearson, 44, of Bargoed, south Wales, was given an eight-month suspended sentence for poisoning his neigbours' cats Luna and Bailey - by purposefully luring them into consuming the toxic substance ethylene glycol. Luna and Bailey...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
IT consultant, 46, died in motorbike crash while his wife and six-year-old daughter followed behind in campervan, inquest hears
A father was killed in a crash on his way home from holiday while his wife and daughter travelled in a campervan behind his motorbike, an inquest heard. IT consultant Michael Peel, 46, was on his beloved Triumph motorbike on the 100-mile trip home riding ahead of his wife Claire, 48, and their six-year-old daughter Imogen.
Comments / 1