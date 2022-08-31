ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Pensioner cleared of causing baby’s death by careless driving due to insanity

A pensioner charged with causing a baby boy’s death through careless driving has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, with jurors finding that her undiagnosed dementia had affected her.Shelagh Robertson, 75, was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of a van on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire on January 22 last year, Cambridge Crown Court heard.The van collided with Robertson’s car, forcing the van on to the pavement where it hit Rachael Thorold and her five-month-old son Louis Thorold, killing Louis and throwing Mrs Thorold into the air, causing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail

An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

Florida man found guilty of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently found guilty in connection with the 2020 abuse of a 6-month-old child who suffered head trauma. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 20, 2020, Joseph Brooks was babysitting the child, who stopped breathing. Brooks reportedly did not call 911 but instead called the child’s mother.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
#Bbc Wales News#Gwent Police
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police release new image of man wanted over abduction of six-year-old girl

Police investigating the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Manchester have released a new image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers are appealing for help in tracing a man.Police said in a statement: “A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place.”A third image of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Fla. mother sentenced after 5-month-old died from repeated blows and being dropped on floor

DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of her 5-month-old son, who suffered continuous abuse and neglect. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Stephanie Holly’s son, Daemon, died of blunt head trauma. The infant also endured extensive injuries over time, including a sore on Daemon’s nose and mouth, as well as "thermal injuries consistent with a cigarette burn inside his ear."
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'

The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

