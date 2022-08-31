ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
POLITICS
The Independent

When will the Tory leadership result be announced?

The Conservative Party leadership race to replace Boris Johnson will finally be brought to a close on Monday, having seemingly been running since the dawn of time.The official Tory membership, believed to be just 170,000 people, will decide which of the final two – foreign secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak – is best placed to succeed Mr Johnson and become Britain’s next prime minister.After seeing off challenges from Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and others, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have spent August campaigning at 12 Tory hustings events across the...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen to remain in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new prime minister

Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland for her audience with Boris Johnson and the new incoming prime minister.The 96-year-old monarch has traditionally met with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.This year, the audience will be held at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle.Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been going head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson, with the winner of the Conservative Party leadership race due to be announced on Monday, 5 September.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership timetable: When does voting close?

Britain’s next prime minister will be decided on Monday 5 September when the Conservative Party leadership race finally draws to a close after eight weeks of bitter campaigning.Either foreign secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will succeed Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street once the votes of the official Tory membership, believed to be just 170,000 people, have been counted and collated.After seeing off challenges from the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and others, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have spent August campaigning at 12 Tory hustings events across the...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights

Liz Truss has been urged to “come clean” over her plans for workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister, amid reports she is planning a post-Brexit shake-up of employment laws.The Times reported on Saturday that the Foreign Secretary, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, is eyeing up a review of protections for workers.The paper suggests the rules covering the 48-hour working week, adopted first as part of the EU working time directive, could be among the protections reviewed by a Truss administration in a bid to improve UK competitiveness.Trades Union Congress general-secretary Frances O’Grady...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

How similar is Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher?

When Liz Truss was asked at the very first Conservative leadership hustings in Leeds which of the party’s past prime ministers she most admired, she had a very definite answer: Margaret Thatcher.For many, this reply probably fell into the box marked “you don’t say!”Throughout her recent political career, the former Lib Dem – who looks all but certain to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister next week – has appeared to go out of her way to court comparisons with the Iron Lady.Her constant references to bulldozing establishment orthodoxy, to fighting the unions and to standing up to Russia all...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Caps off for Tory landlords, it seems

So, this government will cap social housing rents (Report, 31 August), but when Ted Heath froze rents in the face of rising inflation in 1972, he also included private rents. As a quarter of Conservative MPs are now private landlords, I suppose that was never going to happen. Sheila Spooner.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs

Conservative MPs have called on the new prime minister to arrest the decline of Britain’s coastal communities, which face losing half their young people due to a lack of jobs.The group of 13 MPs, including former leadership contender and Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt, has written to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to urge whoever wins the Tory leadership contest to come up with a plan to boost the coastal economy.They said: “There are serious challenges facing the country – and whilst the UK coastline continues to attract millions of visitors this summer, for the people living there it can be...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘He’s taking the mickey’: Boris Johnson criticised for suggesting people buy £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills

People have taken to social media to criticise outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson for suggesting Britons buy a £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills over the next 12 months.Speaking in Suffolk on Thursday (1 September), Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”The UK is currently experiencing a cost of living crisis which is set to worsen as energy price caps surpass £3,500 in October.Twitter...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’

Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
POLITICS

