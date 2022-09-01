ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘It’s difficult to explain’: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR at West Ham

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6zbl_0hd86h3400

Antonio Conte insisted VAR wrongly overturned a correct penalty decision and claimed the system in this country is flawed following Tottenham Hotspur ’s 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Spurs were awarded a spot-kick after 11 minutes when Harry Kane’s header hit the outstretched arm of Hammers defender Aaron Cresswell.

But after a four-and-a-half-minute review at Stockley Park, referee Peter Bankes eventually went to the monitor which showed the ball had hit Cresswell’s face before his arm, and overturned his own decision.

Spurs boss Conte said: “It’s difficult to explain. I don’t like to comment on referees’ decisions but today I’d like to comment on a referee’s decision, because the referee’s decision was right!

“I said to him at the end of the first half ‘you have taken the right decision’ and VAR for sure embarrassed the referee. To make him change a right decision was really strange.

“In England they have to learn much more to use the VAR in the right way. You have to study very well and be more accurate.”

Tottenham did take the lead with a classic counter-attack after Eric Dier intercepted a one-two between Declan Rice and Said Benrahma on the edge of the Spurs area.

Dier’s first-time pass found Kane, who fed Dejan Kulusevski before sprinting past him on the outside and collecting the return ball.

Kane’s cross was meant for Son Heung-min but West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer got there first and diverted the ball into the net, denying the South Korean a first goal of the season.

However, the hosts secured a first home point of the campaign when Tomas Soucek collected a clever flick from Michail Antonio and rifled the ball home.

“In the end I think we had the opportunity to get three points,” added Conte.

“We have to be a bit disappointed with the result on one hand, but on the other it’s not easy to play against West Ham in this stadium. We conceded a goal we could avoid. But in the end one point is good.”

David Moyes gave club-record £52million signing Lucas Paqueta a debut as a substitute despite admitting beforehand that the Brazilian had not so much as passed a ball to his new team-mates having only arrived from Lyon on Monday.

It showed, when, with four minutes remaining, Vladimir Coufal pulled the ball back only for Paqueta and fellow new signing Emerson Palmieri to leave it to each other, 10 yards from goal.

Moyes said: “It’s difficult, he’d never trained with us because we didn’t have time, but we knew enough about him that he could be creative.

“It was a small cameo but I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Moyes admitted the overturned penalty was a pivotal moment.

“A draw is a good result but I’d liked to have won it. The turning point was the penalty going in our favour,” he added.

“As the game went on we grew into it. We stuck at it. I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing. We’re trying to build towards a new side.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Marseille predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

In-form Tottenham Hotspur kick off a first Champions League campaign since 2019-20 when they host Marseille in north London on Wednesday evening.Antonio Conte’s outfit look like a different animal to recent seasons as they demonstrated a combination of grit and quality to remain unbeaten through the first six games of the new Premier League campaign - four wins and two draw leaving them just a point off top spot.Now attention turns to continental competition, as recent forays into the Europa League and Europa Conference League have given way to a return to Europe’s top table and a winnable group that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Inter Milan host Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight in a battle of two European heavyweights.In a rematch of the 2010 final, won by Jose Mourinho’s Inter, the Italian and German giants open up this season’s group of death - which also features Barcelona.A fast start is therefore needed in order to avoid being put on the back foot, with both teams looking to improve upon their European campaign last season. German champions Bayern were knocked out by Villarreal in the quarter-finals while Inter were defeated by Liverpool in the last 16.Since then, Bayern have signed Sadio Mane...
UEFA
The Independent

Erling Haaland scores twice as Man City sweep aside Sevilla in Champions League

The Champions League anthem is Erling Haaland’s alarm and it would be tempting to describe his first appearance in this competition for Manchester City as a wake up call for the rest of Europe, if indeed they really needed one. Haaland will wake up tomorrow morning a happy man after his first goals in the continent’s elite club competition for his new club extended his remarkable start to life as a City player. It is now 12 goals in seven games for the Norwegian.If Pep Guardiola is right to believe that Haaland will not win City their first European Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
David Moyes
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Thilo Kehrer
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe nets brace as PSG begin with Champions League win over Juventus

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St Germain launched their latest quest for Champions League glory with victory over Juventus.The France international took just five minutes to put his side in front after running on to Neymar’s through-ball and he doubled his tally with just 22 minutes gone.Half-time substitute Weston McKennie reduced the deficit with a 53rd-minute header, but could not prevent the Serie A outfit from slipping to a 2-1 Group H defeat.They are joined at the top of the group by Benfica, who won 2-0 at home to Maccabi Haifa thanks to goals from Rafa and Alejandro Grimaldo.Erling...
SOCCER
The Independent

Eden Hazard scores as Real Madrid begin defence of Champions League title with win over Celtic

At once a genuinely unique occasion, and also a relatively routine win for Real Madrid. Celtic Park joyously showcased the deafening decibel levels a Champions League night should reach, but the European champions reminded them of the level required to actually compete.Those last few words are why there is absolutely no shame to this 3-0 defeat for Celtic, who should instead be proud of the manner of their performance.This is just the modern Champions League. Ange Postecoglou has also ensured it’s a very modern Celtic.They put it up to Madrid more than Chelsea did at home last season, or even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman hails perfect qualifying campaign as England finish with 10-0 win

Sarina Wiegman admitted she did not think England’s World Cup qualifying campaign “could be much better” after they completed a clean sweep of wins in Group D with a 10-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in Stoke.The Lionesses’ near-total dominance of the ball brought five goals in each half at the bet365 Stadium, including a brace before the break for Georgia Stanway, one of which was a penalty to open the scoring, and another for substitute Beth England in the second half.Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Ella Toone, also with a spot-kick, and substitute Lauren Hemp were the other...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

829K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy