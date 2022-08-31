ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Look into Opportunity Center for Homeless housing homeless, migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the last couple of days buses with migrants have left Texas to other cities like Chicago and New York. In El Paso, migrants have stayed in homeless shelters while their travel arrangements are made. KFOX14 visited the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

IDEA Public Schools begin registration for 2023-2024 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents interested in enrolling their child at IDEA Public Schools in El Paso for next school year can start the process. The school announced Thursday it's accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. IDEA El Paso has 10 schools and serves over 5,000 students,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso to celebrate $3 'Cinema Day'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday, moviegoers can enjoy $3 movies at Alamo Drafthouse. The movie theater is celebrating Cinema Day. The Cinema Foundation on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day. Alamo Drafthouse announced it has a full slate of 3D movies moviegoers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

1 person injured in shooting on Morehead Ave. in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured in a shooting in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police were called to the 3800 block of Morehead in central El Paso around 4:30 a.m. We've learned that one person was taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Our...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD to hire instructional aides for next school year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A job fair will be held at Socorro Independent School District to hire more instructional aides. The fair will be held September 19 at the District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Socorro ISD is looking for qualified...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Over 300 cases to be heard for dismissal Friday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
EL PASO, TX

