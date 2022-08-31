Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
KFOX 14
Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
KFOX 14
Look into Opportunity Center for Homeless housing homeless, migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the last couple of days buses with migrants have left Texas to other cities like Chicago and New York. In El Paso, migrants have stayed in homeless shelters while their travel arrangements are made. KFOX14 visited the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in...
KFOX 14
IDEA Public Schools begin registration for 2023-2024 school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents interested in enrolling their child at IDEA Public Schools in El Paso for next school year can start the process. The school announced Thursday it's accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. IDEA El Paso has 10 schools and serves over 5,000 students,...
KFOX 14
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
KFOX 14
Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso to celebrate $3 'Cinema Day'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Saturday, moviegoers can enjoy $3 movies at Alamo Drafthouse. The movie theater is celebrating Cinema Day. The Cinema Foundation on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day. Alamo Drafthouse announced it has a full slate of 3D movies moviegoers...
KFOX 14
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
KFOX 14
Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
KFOX 14
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
KFOX 14
Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
KFOX 14
Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso holds first meeting to inform citizens of 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso had the first of nine meetings on Thursday to inform residents about three propositions the city council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. “There are some areas that are really busy and should have a...
KFOX 14
Director of Opportunity Center reassesses efforts with incoming migrants at centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless will continue serving the incoming migrant population along with re-evaluating the best way to serve the community. The Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin clarified the term “re-evaluating” does not mean the center is...
KFOX 14
Advanced manufacturing coming to city of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso Economic Development Department and the El Paso International Airport presented the marketing plan for advanced manufacturing strategic initiative. Advanced manufacturing will bring defense, technology, and medical manufacturing to the area to create high paying jobs and help with the...
KFOX 14
Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
KFOX 14
1 person injured in shooting on Morehead Ave. in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured in a shooting in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police were called to the 3800 block of Morehead in central El Paso around 4:30 a.m. We've learned that one person was taken the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Our...
KFOX 14
Voters to decide on issuing $12M bond for infrastructure improvements in Sunland Park, NM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park, NM residents will soon decide on a resolution that calls for the issuance of $12 million in bonds for projects such as the construction of roadways and wastewater infrastructure. The resolution, which was approved to be placed on the November 8, 2022,...
KFOX 14
Horizon City man accused of being in possession of cocaine, meth, marijuana and Xanax
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Horizon City man was arrested and accused of being in possession of several drugs and accused of having the intent to distribute the drugs. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Dante Emanuel Bazan. Police officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Tuesday at...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD to hire instructional aides for next school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A job fair will be held at Socorro Independent School District to hire more instructional aides. The fair will be held September 19 at the District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Socorro ISD is looking for qualified...
KFOX 14
Over 300 cases to be heard for dismissal Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
