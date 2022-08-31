ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Pandora trying to 'democratize' diamond jewelry market

Danish jewelry manufacturer Pandora says it's trying to make the U.S. diamond jewelry market more accessible for the average consumer by launching its first collection of lab-created diamonds in the U.S. Diamonds by Pandora hit the United States and Canadian market this month, offering more cost-effective diamond products for consumers...
TechRadar

Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand

We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
investing.com

Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, LG and More

If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is offering huge appliance deals this weekend. The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 Sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
investing.com

Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown

(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
hunker.com

A Brand New Costco Sectional Is Here — and It's Perfect

A fold-out couch can be a lifesaver in any living room, guest room, or playroom, offering versatility and completely transforming a space instantly. Guest bedrooms are great in theory, but they can be unrealistic when it comes to having a spare room. Costco understands this dilemma, recently releasing a new...
WWD

Searches for Refillable Deodorant, Perfume and Shampoo Are Rising

Refillables are on the rise.  According to data from Spate, searches for deodorant alongside “refillable” are at a monthly volume of 12,890 in the U.S, a 32 percent year-over-year increase. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Dove is the most-searched deodorant brand alongside “refillable,” garnering over 9,300 searches per month, while Secret, Old Spice and natural deodorant brand Native follow suit, albeit with significantly lower average search volumes.  Searches for refillable perfumes have seen the most significant year-over-year growth, increasing by 60.7 percent, with brands such as Mugler, Boucheron and Chanel seeing the most traction.  More niche are searches for refillable razors and candles, although when the former do appear, it is often alongside shaving brand Schick.    Searches for refillable shampoo, soap and conditioner have seen respective year-over-year increases of eight percent, 22 percent and 21 percent.  Here, the top product formats searched alongside “refillable,” as well as their average monthly search volume in the U.S., per Spate. Deodorant: 12,890Perfume: 4,160Shampoo: 2,840Soap: 1,100Conditioner: 960Floss: 520Palette: 350 Lipstick: 220Razor: 90Candle: 70
Benzinga

Ciarra Launches the First and Ever Bespoke Decorative Smart Island Hood With HEPA + Plasma+ Technologies

'Not your ordinary cooker hood' now introducing Ciarra INFINITY 3-in-1 smart decorative hood. Ciarra is pleased to announce the Red Dot winning product - "Ciarra INFINITY" this 3-in-1 cooker hood is the first-ever island cooker hood with a Plasma+ system and H13 HEPA filter. The product comes in a unique cylinder shape design that redefines the perception of what a cooker hood could look like. The appliance has an incredibly high capacity to sieve tiny particles from the air at a tremendous rate.
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Cleansing Brush a 'Perfect Dupe' for Clarisonic — and It's on Sale for Just $17

It’s “a holy grail item in my skin care routine” When it comes to washing your face at the end of a long day, using your hands alone to apply cleanser really doesn't cut it.  Taking your skincare routine to the next level means incorporating a more specialized tool, like Olay's Facial Cleansing Brush, which also happens to be 38 percent off at Amazon. The brush has racked up thousands of ratings and is the best-seller in its category for a reason — and priced at just $17,...
24/7 Wall St.

Parents Are Naming Their Babies After These Fashion and Beauty Brands

“What’s in a name?” asked Juliet rhetorically in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet. “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” She had a point – though it probably didn’t cross her mind that one day people might name their children not after fragrant flowers but after their favorite perfumes.  […]
investing.com

Pharmaxis to tackle Parkinson’s in “groundbreaking” clinical collaboration

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) is set to receive a £2.9 million (around A$5 million) cash injection from Parkinson’s UK to support a Phase 2 clinical trial. The leading charity will issue the funds from its drug discovery arm, the Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech program, with collaborators at the University of Sydney and the University of Oxford to lead the study.
