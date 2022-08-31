Investing.com -- World energy prices come under pressure as the European Union gets serious about reducing demand and fixing its energy market shortcomings. The Institute for Supply Management releases its August report for the services sector. Stocks are set to open with a bounce, but there's no respite for Bed Bath & Beyond. CVS agrees to buy Signa for $8 billion. And China cuts reserve requirement, tries to reduce the pressure on the yuan, but the currency still hits a two-year low against the dollar. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 6th September.

