China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Monday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a figure unchanged from Sunday. Gazprom gas flows to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Monday. UK's Truss promises to 'unshackle' City of London By Reuters...
investing.com
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
investing.com
Thailand's WHA, China's BYD to announce plans for EV plant in Thailand
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -WHA Group, the Thai industrial estate developer, said on Tuesday that it and China's BYD are set to announce plans for an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Thailand. The two companies will hold a joint news conference on plans for an EV facility in an industrial estate...
investing.com
Protean Energy Ltd (POW)
Protean Energy Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Protean Energy Limited operates as a vanadium exploration company in South Korea. It focuses on the commercialization activities associated with the energy projects. The company also develops the Daejon vanadium project in South Korea. In addition, it holds interest in the Gwesan vanadium project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
investing.com
Homegrown Twitter rival Koo says laid off 15 employees, not 40
New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo on Tuesday said that it has laid off 15 employees, or 5 per cent of its workforce, and not 40 as earlier reported in the media. In a fresh statement to IANS, the Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) rival said that 15...
investing.com
Japan ex-PM Abe's state funeral to cost over $12 million
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will spend about 1.65 billion yen ($12 million) on the state funeral planned for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the government's new estimate on Tuesday that includes security and reception costs. The government in late August approved a more modest budget of 250 million yen...
ASIA・
investing.com
India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029
Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) India is expected to become world's third largest economy by 2029 due to the path taken by the country since 2014, SBI (NS: SBI ) Ecowrap report said. The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014 and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP.
investing.com
Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United...
investing.com
Chinese Yuan Flat After Reserve Ratio Cut, Australian Rate Hike in Focus
Investing.com-- China’s yuan curbed recent losses on Tuesday after the People's Bank attempted to boost liquidity in the country, while the Australian dollar rose slightly ahead of a broadly expected interest rate hike by the country. The yuan traded flat around two-year lows of 6.9315, after falling substantially in...
investing.com
Russian Curb On European Gas Fuels Inflation And Forces Interest-Rate Hikes
ECB expected to go for 75 basis point increase this week. US jobs surge keeps pressure on Fed to dampen employment. New UK government faces challenges in inflation, recession, and energy. Investors are now expecting the European Central Bank to raise its rates by 75 basis points when the governing...
investing.com
Think Beyond Dollar: Pound & Euro are Now Coming on Traders’ Radar!
When the currency markets are talked about in India, mainly USD/INR is the only pair that traders keep their eyes on. No doubt, as the US dollar is the reserve currency of the world, the pair is the most liquid, making it easier to enter and exit. But now, traders are looking for other currency pairs as well after their heavy beating in the last many sessions.
investing.com
European Energy, ISM Non-Manufacturing, Yuan Low - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- World energy prices come under pressure as the European Union gets serious about reducing demand and fixing its energy market shortcomings. The Institute for Supply Management releases its August report for the services sector. Stocks are set to open with a bounce, but there's no respite for Bed Bath & Beyond. CVS agrees to buy Signa for $8 billion. And China cuts reserve requirement, tries to reduce the pressure on the yuan, but the currency still hits a two-year low against the dollar. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 6th September.
investing.com
Aussie Sells Off After Interest Rate Hike; Sterling Bounces On UK New Initiative
A GBP130 bln initiative by the new UK government to protect household for the surge in power costs helped lift sterling from 2.5-year lows. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the expected 50 bp rate hike, but the prospect of smaller moves going forward saw the Australian dollar sold through yesterday’s lows. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the third consecutive session yesterday but is mixed today. Japanese markets themselves were mixed, and China, South Korea, and Taiwan advanced. Europe’s STOXX 600 is steadying today after falling by 0.6% yesterday. US futures point to a firm open but are off their earlier highs.
investing.com
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. BTC price sees new $20K showdown...
investing.com
Is OPEC's Supply Cut Enough?
The bank holiday is over in North America, and the market is getting ready for increased trade volumes due to returning investors. The main stories in the market catching investors' attention are mainly related to OPEC’s supply cut, the new UK Prime Minister, and higher interest rates in Australia. All have indeed created strong price reactions, including reverting and trending markets.
investing.com
Russia's VTB sees July-Dec retail lending rising at least 50% vs H1
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest lender VTB expects retail lending to rise by at least 50% in the second half of 2022 compared with the first six months of the year, its deputy chairman Anatoly Pechatnikov said on Tuesday. Lending activity in Russia is on the mend, having waned earlier...
