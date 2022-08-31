ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Benzinga

Hormel Foods, Campbell Soup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.4% to $49.60 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

Apple remains a juggernaut with both near-term and long-term growth drivers. Chevron is in a great position to benefit from a potential uptick in fuel prices. Markel's exceptional management team and strong business make it a great stock to buy anytime. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla

Stock-split mania has gripped Wall Street at a time when bad news is mounting. Although Tesla's stock split generated a lot of buzz, it didn't resolve a sizable headwind the company is currently contending with. Meanwhile, three stocks that recently underwent respective splits are screaming buys. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Tesla stock has pulled back significantly in 2022 despite impressive growth in earnings. TSMC's results and guidance indicate this semiconductor bellwether is built for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
NASDAQ

Tesla shares in the limelight as 3-1 stock split kicks in

Tesla Inc's shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors. Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's TSLA.O shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors.
The Motley Fool

1 Dynamic Growth Stock for September

The S&P 500 averages a negative return during the month of September. Organigram is moving up the market share ladder in the Canadian marijuana market. Quarterly revenue growth, plus an all-time low stock price, could equate to big long-term gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
