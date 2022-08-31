Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Hunter's Give Back a huge success
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy High student took in donations over the last few months with the goal of giving back. Hunter Hildebrand had a goal of collecting 100 items and $500 to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis. By the time it was all...
khqa.com
Local agency offers free meat
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some families having trouble keeping up with the high cost of meat can get a helping hand. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping people to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The meat is available...
khqa.com
Blessing Health in Keokuk to close
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Blessing Health will be closing its Keokuk Hospital for good on October 1, 2022. The hospital said the closure is in response to low demand for inpatient and emergency room care. Blessing leaders said the hospital has been in financial crisis for 10 years, and...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Jessica L Bezely (35) 639 York for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Maine PTC 122. James Weber reported his 12 Kia was hit by another vehicle while parked at 2900 State on 8/22/22 104. Nadunt C Clay, 39, Quincy, was arrested on warrants for operating...
khqa.com
Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
lewispnj.com
Murder Conviction For Mays
Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
khqa.com
Person brandishing gun near school in Hannibal prompted lockdown
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — St. John's Lutheran School in Hannibal went on lockdown on Friday. That after someone brandished a firearm near the school grounds, which prompted the Hannibal Police Department to enact the safety procedure. The incident did not happen on school grounds. Police told KHQA News that...
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
khqa.com
Updated NIL guidelines change the game for Iowa high school athletes
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — High school athletes in Iowa can now be compensated for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness. Some say there are too many negatives, while others see the many positives. "If this is something that is going to benefit our kids, then, I don't...
khqa.com
1 man dead, 1 injured in rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Brashear, Mo., man was killed and another man was injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road and overturned. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. The...
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
khqa.com
QPS dropping insurance provider
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Public School District Board of Education held a special meeting on Thursday in which it decided to withdraw from Egyptian Trust, which is the health benefits provider for district employees. The board cited financial problems with the trust as the reason for dropping...
