Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanakaimin.com
UM renovations aim to revamp campus
The University of Montana continues construction this fall on multiple projects that look to improve the campus landscape. UM Facilities Services is overseeing projects including a Combined Heat and Power Plant, the new Montana Museum of Arts and Culture building, a complete remodel of Knowles Hall and the base work for a new dining hall.
montanakaimin.com
Welcome to the 'Aberhood'
Sophomore Sofia Morales wheeled her box cart into a bright, renovated Aber Hall lobby on Aug. 20. Morales, a sophomore studying music performance and anthropology, walked past a sign with directions to the hall’s six floors of UM student services. She passed the front desks and got in the...
Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana
Three high-profile faculty whose work include a focus on Native American fields have left the University of Montana for larger research institutions. Last month, the University of Washington announced that Monte Mills had joined the campus as a member of the law faculty and would lead its Native American Law Center. Mills, whose focus includes […] The post Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
Title IX lawsuit against UM and MUS continues, 12 more women added as plaintiffs
Twelve more women signed onto a Title IX lawsuit against the University of Montana, Montana University System and John Doe defendants over the summer — one day before a July 30 deadline to add new plaintiffs. The suit’s updated text explains that John Doe defendants include UM employers, employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Missoula law professor picked by President Biden for ninth circuit seat
A Missoula law professor has been nominated by President Biden for the ninth circuit seat. Anthony Johnston is a former solicitor for the state of Montana.He’s the only appellate nominee announced Friday. According to the University of Montana, Anthony Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law...
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
Letter to the editor
For the first time in 10 years, Montanans are getting the opportunity to redraw the legislative districts in their communities. That means we can fight for diverse, competitive districts and maps that reflect our communities. Or we can let politicians gerrymander our communities into districts that serve only themselves, not the people who live and work here.
montanakaimin.com
Briefs: UM counseling, Waterworks Trailhead reopens, and Missoula mayoral update
Witnesses heard a loud explosion and heard multiple popping noises on the 600 block of Whitaker Drive on the afternoon of Aug. 25, leading Missoula Police and other emergency services to a large structure fire in the South Hills. The fire’s smoke could be seen throughout Missoula and displaced at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitterrootstar.com
It’s Fair Week – something for everyone!
According to Fairgrounds Manager Melissa Saville, the Ravalli County Fair is “the best family friendly fair around!” The Ravalli County Fair starts today, Wednesday, August 31 and runs through Saturday, September 3 at the fairgrounds in Hamilton. Newer features at the fair include debit/credit cards accepted at all...
montanakaimin.com
Sarah Frazier chases a dream delayed
Sarah Frazier stands aglow with fractal colors and distorted projector art on the stage at the Zootown Arts Community Center. A small audience, ranging from young teenagers to middle-aged artists, is silent. She lays down a heavy-toned piano riff over an electronic low-end beat. She croons a crystal-clear siren song,...
406mtsports.com
Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Types of Missoula Bros (Mostly) Everyone Loves
Hey, bro— thanks for reading my article, bro. If you've spent even a single day in Missoula, there's no doubt you've met a Missoula bro. They're everywhere, and thank goodness, because without Missoula bros, who would I fist bump when the Griz score a touchdown? Who would laugh at my "The Anchorman" references? And how could I possibly play beer pong on a Tuesday night without at least 3 other Missoula bros? Now that we've established how important bros are to this community, allow me to explain the 4 most common kinds of bros you'll encounter here in Missoula.
KULR8
Final run: Hauck father-son duo begins last season together at Montana
MISSOULA — Robby Hauck thought it was crazy that this is his final season at Montana as he looked around at the other seniors leaving the field on the first day of camp in August. The senior safety has been here for five years while the program has undergone...
Deconstruction of Missoula airport terminal revealing aviation’s past
One of the largest deconstruction projects in Missoula is quietly taking place next to the airport's new passenger terminal.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Missoula City Council selects 6 candidates for mayoral interviews
Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.
Fairfield Sun Times
Initial information that led to SWAT response in Missoula confirmed to be ‘unfounded’
Information that led to SWAT response on W. Broadway St. in Missoula Wednesday night has been confirmed to be unfounded. SWAT cleared the scene around 11:00 pm Wednesday. The Missoula Police Department says additional information will continue to be investigated. No additional information has been released at this time. Previous...
NBCMontana
Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Comments / 3