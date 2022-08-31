Hey, bro— thanks for reading my article, bro. If you've spent even a single day in Missoula, there's no doubt you've met a Missoula bro. They're everywhere, and thank goodness, because without Missoula bros, who would I fist bump when the Griz score a touchdown? Who would laugh at my "The Anchorman" references? And how could I possibly play beer pong on a Tuesday night without at least 3 other Missoula bros? Now that we've established how important bros are to this community, allow me to explain the 4 most common kinds of bros you'll encounter here in Missoula.

2 DAYS AGO