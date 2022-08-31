ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanakaimin.com

UM renovations aim to revamp campus

The University of Montana continues construction this fall on multiple projects that look to improve the campus landscape. UM Facilities Services is overseeing projects including a Combined Heat and Power Plant, the new Montana Museum of Arts and Culture building, a complete remodel of Knowles Hall and the base work for a new dining hall.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Welcome to the 'Aberhood'

Sophomore Sofia Morales wheeled her box cart into a bright, renovated Aber Hall lobby on Aug. 20. Morales, a sophomore studying music performance and anthropology, walked past a sign with directions to the hall’s six floors of UM student services. She passed the front desks and got in the...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana

Three high-profile faculty whose work include a focus on Native American fields have left the University of Montana for larger research institutions. Last month, the University of Washington announced that Monte Mills had joined the campus as a member of the law faculty and would lead its Native American Law Center. Mills, whose focus includes […] The post Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
yourbigsky.com

Missoula law professor picked by President Biden for ninth circuit seat

A Missoula law professor has been nominated by President Biden for the ninth circuit seat. Anthony Johnston is a former solicitor for the state of Montana.He’s the only appellate nominee announced Friday. According to the University of Montana, Anthony Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State

Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanakaimin.com

Letter to the editor

For the first time in 10 years, Montanans are getting the opportunity to redraw the legislative districts in their communities. That means we can fight for diverse, competitive districts and maps that reflect our communities. Or we can let politicians gerrymander our communities into districts that serve only themselves, not the people who live and work here.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

It’s Fair Week – something for everyone!

According to Fairgrounds Manager Melissa Saville, the Ravalli County Fair is “the best family friendly fair around!” The Ravalli County Fair starts today, Wednesday, August 31 and runs through Saturday, September 3 at the fairgrounds in Hamilton. Newer features at the fair include debit/credit cards accepted at all...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
montanakaimin.com

Sarah Frazier chases a dream delayed

Sarah Frazier stands aglow with fractal colors and distorted projector art on the stage at the Zootown Arts Community Center. A small audience, ranging from young teenagers to middle-aged artists, is silent. She lays down a heavy-toned piano riff over an electronic low-end beat. She croons a crystal-clear siren song,...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
HELENA, MT
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Alt 95.7

4 Types of Missoula Bros (Mostly) Everyone Loves

Hey, bro— thanks for reading my article, bro. If you've spent even a single day in Missoula, there's no doubt you've met a Missoula bro. They're everywhere, and thank goodness, because without Missoula bros, who would I fist bump when the Griz score a touchdown? Who would laugh at my "The Anchorman" references? And how could I possibly play beer pong on a Tuesday night without at least 3 other Missoula bros? Now that we've established how important bros are to this community, allow me to explain the 4 most common kinds of bros you'll encounter here in Missoula.
96.7 KISS FM

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items

MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE

