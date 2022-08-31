Read full article on original website
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
Single-Vehicle Crash Off 14 Freeway Leaves 2 Ejected Victims Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims ejected and injured in a single-vehicle crash off the 14 Freeway were located down an embankment by authorities early Monday morning, Sept. 5, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 12:13 a.m., California Highway Patrol received a call regarding a vehicle that lost...
Fire officials identify lost hiker on Goleta trail, search continues
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are searching for a lost hiker near a Goleta Peak trail Monday morning.
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
KMPH.com
Northbound I-5 Lanes closed through Labor Day due to damage caused by the Route Fire
CASTAIC, Calif. — Expect as long as a 90-minute delay if your Labor Day weekend travel plans including driving through the Castaic area. The California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol announced the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp
Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
foxla.com
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were rushed to a trauma center after two big rigs and two cars collided on busy Interstate 5 near… Read more "2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic"
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
4,625-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Freeway Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 4,625 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations.
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
scvnews.com
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge. Public Works engineers are inspecting the structure for potential damage. Motorists should expect the...
Traffic Advisory: Zuma and Westward Beaches are at capacity and are closed; traffic backed on PCH
Zuma & Westward Beaches in Malibu are at capacity and are closed. Traffic backed up on PCH. Beach info: https://beaches.lacounty.gov The post Traffic Advisory: Zuma and Westward Beaches are at capacity and are closed; traffic backed on PCH appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...
Comments / 1