ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Lake Hughes, CA
Castaic, CA
Accidents
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
ACTON, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp

Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Brush Fire#Traffic#Caltrans District 7#The Los Angeles
foxla.com

1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating

MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
scvnews.com

Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road

Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge. Public Works engineers are inspecting the structure for potential damage. Motorists should expect the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Semi vs. Sedan Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Kern County, CA: A traffic collision between a semi and small sedan occurred on Sierra Highway at Avenue N in the city of Lancaster leaving one person trapped and fatally injured. A semi was traveling north on Sierra Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1, when it collided with a Ford...

Comments / 0

Community Policy