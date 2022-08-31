A mobile pantry will be held in Atlantic on September 14, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St., Atlantic, IA 50022). A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Each car can take food for up to two households. Households without transportation to the Atlantic Mobile Pantries can contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh about delivery. Delivery is offered on a limited basis.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO