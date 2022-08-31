Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submits resignation to Cass County Board of Supervisors
Cass County Auditor Sara Harris submitted her resignation from the position to the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. Harris had been appointed to the position by the Supervisors following the retirement of longtime Auditor Dale Sunderman in February. She was appointed in April and took the Oath of Office to fill the position until the November general election.
kjan.com
Conservation leader named Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau Board President
Council Bluffs, Iowa – Mark Shoemaker, Executive Director of Pottawattamie County Conservation, was recently appointed President of the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CBCVB) Board of Directors. Shoemaker, who’s been a Pottawattamie County employee since 1993, has served as a CBCVB Board Member since July 2016. Following a brief absence from the board, he’s been the Vice President since August 2020. “This is a very exciting opportunity,” said Shoemaker. “The CBCVB has an outstanding staff and to be able to continue to work with them in this capacity is truly an honor.”
kjan.com
First wave of residents have moved out of state-run Glenwood Resource Center
(Radio Iowa) – The first set of residents with profound intellectual disabilities moved out of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center last week. The facility, where over 150 adults were living this spring, is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents.
kjan.com
Enhance Iowa Board awards $775,000 in CAT grants to Akron, Audubon
September 2, 2022 (DES MOINES) – At their meeting held Thursday, in Des Moines, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants totaling $775,000 to a pool project in Akron and a gymnasium expansion in Audubon. The details for the projects receiving CAT grants are as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff: 6 arrests, 1 accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, issued a report on six arrests and a property damage accident. Authorities say on August 29th, 2022, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
kjan.com
Four recent arrests reported in Creston
The Creston Police Department reports four recent arrests. On Monday, August 29th at 8:50 p.m. Creston Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsie Nicole Liesener of Creston and 24-year-old Tommie Lynee ONeall of Creston at 806 Laurel Street in Creston on a charge each of Theft 5th Degree. Liesener and ONeall were cited and released on Promise to Appear.
kjan.com
Lane closures on the U.S. 34 bridge over the Nishnabotna River west of Red Oak begin Tuesday, Sept. 6
CRESTON, Iowa – Sept 1, 2022 – Painting of the U.S. 34 bridge over the Nishnabotna River west of Red Oak will require lane closures beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, until early October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office. Traffic signals will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone.
kjan.com
Creston Police: 6 arrests this week so far, 4 on drug charges
The Creston (Iowa) Police Department reports six arrests were made this week. Four separate arrests occurred this (Friday) morning, Sept. 2nd.:. At around 12:52-a.m.. 55-year-old David Scott Miller, of Creston, was arrested on S. Cherry St. and charged with Driving while barred. Miller was taken to Union County Jail. Bail was set in the amount of $1300 cash or approved surety. Bond was posted;
RELATED PEOPLE
kjan.com
Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway 2 in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950s and ’60s.
kjan.com
Mobile food pantry dates set for Atlantic and Anita this Fall
A mobile pantry will be held in Atlantic on September 14, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St., Atlantic, IA 50022). A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Each car can take food for up to two households. Households without transportation to the Atlantic Mobile Pantries can contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh about delivery. Delivery is offered on a limited basis.
kjan.com
Atlantic USPS warns of package text scams
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Post Office Customer Service Supervisor Mark McNees has issued a warning about a package tracking text scam that has hit multiple text users. It’s called “Smishing.” You are likely to receive an unsolicited text message with an unfamiliar or strange web link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response from you. If you have never signed-up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, McNees says “Don’t click that link!”
kjan.com
Injuries reports following I-80 rollover accident west of Menlo
(Menlo, Iowa) – Multiple injuries are being reported following a rollover accident near Menlo. According to dispatches, the accident happened on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 87.5, where a vehicle was in the median. Rescue crews from Stuart and Menlo were requested at the scene. The crash happened at around 2:52-p.m.
Comments / 0