El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Entrepreneurs Want to Make El Paso a Major Manufacturing City
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Entrepreneurs in El Paso are looking to...
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in SEPTEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Adult Children...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Harvest Wine Festival Las Cruces returns
The grape harvest in New Mexico has begun, which means it is time for Harvest Wine Festival: Las Cruces! Hosted by New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association, the Labor Day Weekend wine festival has become the official kick-off celebration of Harvest in New Mexico. Attendees from all across the Southwest come to enjoy New Mexico’s award winning wines and buy directly from wineries from every corner of the state.
lascruces.com
Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
Little Toad Creek expands with Luna County distillery
DEMING - Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery recently purchased a 76-acre property in Deming with two industrial metal buildings to house a distillery, with new stills for producing base spirits and a canning/packaging line for its ready-to-drink line of cocktails. The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces illustrator loves lines and color, creates amazing adult coloring books
For the past 10-12 years, Las Cruces illustrator Daniela Bogart has been creating what she calls “fun and fanciful coloring books for when you’re grown up.”. In these adult coloring books, you will find beautiful and intricate illustrations of everything from insects to dinosaurs. And when Bogart colors in her own lines, her illustrations in cards, posters and prints and on the covers of her books come brilliantly alive.
everythinglubbock.com
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
lascruces.com
Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico
Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
utep.edu
Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid and Dr. Todd Curry
Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid (primary investigator), Dr. Todd Curry (Co-PI), and Dr. Mark Hurwitz (Western Michigan University, Co-PI) for securing their grant from The National Science Foundation (NSF). Drs. Reid and Curry are members of the UTEP Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in the College of Liberal Arts. The title of the project is “Build and Broaden: Indigenous Peoples Before United States Courts: A Systematic Examination” and was awarded $400,000 in funding. The project examines the role of courts in adjudicating indigenous issues by asking the research questions: To what extent do U.S. courts protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights? How do political context and institutional variation determine Indigenous Peoples’ likelihood of success before U.S. courts? Under what conditions do U.S. courts act as colonizing agents rather than protectors of indigenous rights? To evaluate these questions, they examine all cases involving Indigenous Peoples in state courts of last resort, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court, from 1953 through 2020. They use a mixed-method design, in which quantitative data collection and analyses are combined with qualitative approaches including case studies and text analyses. The project will produce significant and transformative contributions for scholars, policymakers, advocates, and the public on the nature of judicial outcomes pertaining to indigenous rights and sovereignty. The project contributes to the new Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Minor in the College of Liberal Arts.
KVIA
Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
lascrucesbulletin.com
City adopts master plan for Community of Hope
The Las Cruces City Council adopted a resolution accepting the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) campus master plan at its Aug. 15 regular meeting, calling for $26 million in capital improvements over the next five years. The city contracted with Huitt-Zollars, Inc. of Las Cruces in May 2021 to...
Do You Know Why The UTEP Colors Are Orange, Blue And Silver
As the University of Texas at El Paso Miners begin their 2022 football season, here is some info about their colors. The orange part of the UTEP logo has always been there, along with the white, and dates back to 1916. The burnt orange and white coloring chosen back then was also used by the University of San Antonio.
Woman is airlifted to UMC after off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old female was flown to UMC by an air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries while off-roading. According to officials, the individual was reportedly off-roading on a quad at “The Wall” in Santa Teresa, NM. The patient is in serious but stable condition. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about […]
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 2, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week two after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Organ Mountain 28 Mayfield 0F Americas 27 Odessa 49F Bel Air 48 Socorro 0F Santa Teresa 52 Lovington 39 […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Chamber’s Health and Business Expo is Sept. 10
The Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Health and Business Expo 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. The event is free and open to the public, the chamber said in a news release. The deadline for...
Fort Stockton ISD employee resigns after being arrested in El Paso for improper relationship with student
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A Fort Stockton ISD employee has resigned after he was arrested and charged with improper relationship between an educator and student. According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence in Fabens on June 20. The deputies were informed a coach...
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
