ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In a matchup of the top two contenders for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, Shohei Ohtani came up with the biggest hit of the night. The reigning AL MVP became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO