FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
my40.tv
"Good energy, great vibes" Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
iheart.com
APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Walk a Swinging Bridge a Mile High at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
Soaring heights, black bears and cougars, rare flora and fauna, and a massive swinging bridge are all part of the incredible Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, about 2.5 hours from Greenville, SC. As we drove up the winding road to the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain in North...
WRAL
Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family
Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
MLS・
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina
Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
my40.tv
Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
my40.tv
NC Wildlife Resources Commission launches sober driving campaign
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to promote sober driving this Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, the commission launched its annual Labor Day Weekend campaign, "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive." The campaign is aimed at reducing alcohol-related...
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina Apple Festival offers crisp, delicious fun
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual North Carolina Apple Festival is underway in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding...
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
wccbcharlotte.com
N.C. 1st Lady Kristin Cooper’s Dad Dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper’s dad, Dr. Samuel Charles Bernhardt, died peacefully at his home on August 31st in Oklahoma City. Governor Roy Cooper released a tweet on Friday in honor of Dr. Bernhardt’s memory.
my40.tv
Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
WCNC
Visit McConnell Farms for some delicious figs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Just a short drive off interstate 26 near Hendersonville North Carolina is McConnell Farms. It is a peaceful oasis for those who visit. Danny McConnell has been walking around this farm his entire life. You won’t only find peace and quiet at McConnell Farm…you’ll find plenty of good food too!
‘Orange’ you glad North Carolina has more yellow, green counties on CDC’s COVID-19 map?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has half as many counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19 as it did just two weeks ago. A total of 31 counties were orange on the newest color-coded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. There were 62 in the […]
my40.tv
WNC gas prices fall nearly 40 cents in a month, prompting Labor Day travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend typically marks the end of summer road trips, but AAA found that may not be the case this year. An early August survey shows 32% of respondents planned to travel over the holiday weekend. The majority plan to drive.
