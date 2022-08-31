ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 6

David Sanchez
3d ago

Good...I'm all for that!whatever it takes to send them to so called " sanctuary cities ", isn't that what there for?

Reply
5
Related
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
New York City, NY
Government
MySanAntonio

$10 million abortion clinic to be built near Texas border

Health officials from New Mexico will establish a $10 million abortion clinic near the Texas border. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Aug. 31 to set aside the funds for a new reproductive health care clinic to be built in Doña Ana County, just an hour's drive from El Paso, according to the governor's website.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race for governor and other statewide campaigns. The...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Castro
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
KSAT 12

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office calls Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing strategy “racist”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the latest destination to which Texas will bus migrants as part of a strategy to bring attention to the influx of people arriving from the southern border. Abbott began busing thousands of migrants from Texas border communities to Washington, D.C., and New York City earlier this year.
CHICAGO, IL
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke to lay down initial $10 million on fall TV ads

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke is reserving $10 million in TV ads over the next week, according to his campaign, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott on a medium that the incumbent has dominated so far.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!

Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Tribune#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wynne Transportation#Cnn
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy