A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend by accident during an argument. According to WCCO-TV, on Monday, Aug. 29, the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Janice Hawkins-Green reportedly told police she shot her boyfriend by accident in the stomach and that the gun went off while she was handing it to him.
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
A shoplifting suspect at a Twin Cities Old Navy store crashed into a parked vehicle, fled police the wrong way on Hwy. 10, and then tried to carjack another vehicle when police stopped him. The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids, with two Retail COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and...
An interior designer from Lakeville is in the ICU at Regions Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a driver while she was in a crosswalk a block away from her home. GoFundMe and Caring Bridge pages have been created for Jenni Johnson, 46, who has undergone surgeries...
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
(FOX 9) - A man suspected of attempting to steal bags of merchandise from a business in Coon Rapids drove the wrong way down Highway 10 and attempted to steal another car in the process before being caught. On Aug. 31 at 4:35 p.m., the Coon Rapids Police Department responded...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
ST PAUL, Minn — A Twin Cities family is reeling after a tragic car crash in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon killed a young father and two of his children, leaving relatives to face thousands of dollars in funeral expenses and medical bills. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office,...
It was an emotional evening in Hastings on Aug. 30 for International Overdose Awareness Day. United Way of Hastings hosted an informational event on top of the Confluence parking lot in honor of the solemn day focused around combating the rising threat of fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Agency, the Dakota...
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- The family of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, a 21-year-old man with autism who was killed by police in 2019, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against Brooklyn Center and four of its officers.The lawsuit alleges that the officers violated Dimock-Heisler's 4th and 14th Amendment rights, along with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The City of Brooklyn Center developed and maintained policies that predisposed officers to excessive use of force, documents say, leading to a culture that eventually caused Dimock-Heisler's constitutional rights to be violated.Dimock-Heisler was fatally shot by police on Aug. 31, 2019. His grandfather had called police...
