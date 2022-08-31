These deck railing ideas will give you some unique ideas on how to redo your existing railing or maybe add on a whole new railing. Deck railings are more than functional, they're almost like jewelry for your deck. They give you something to hold onto while looking fabulous. Whether you're building a deck or simply replacing the railings, this is a great project to tackle. Just make sure you follow the deck code guidelines for railings when you do decide to build it.

