WRBL News 3

Athletic wing upgraded at Russell County High School

SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County High School spent the summer having its athletic wing renovated. The work is now done, and the school recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. According to Russell County School District’s Athletic Director Larry Knox, the school’s football program had grown from having about 45 players to having […]
SEALE, AL
alamancenews.com

ABSS puts high school athletic trainers on ice

Alamance-Burlington school board members relented this week after learning that ABSS was unsuccessful at negotiating a shorter contract term to hire six high school athletic trainers for the current school year that began Monday. School board members have pressed for the last several years to use a portion of their...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Click2Houston.com

Carpenter ready to take over FBCA athletics

When he arrived at Fort Bend Christian Academy four years ago, Aaron Carpenter was tasked with calling plays as offensive coordinator for the football team and helping manage Eagles athletics as assistant athletic director. Carpenter is still calling shots for FBCA’s offense. However, it is now his athletic department to...
SUGAR LAND, TX
The State Journal-Register

'We just wanted to play': Pana High celebrates Title IX and 50 years of girls athletics

It might not be homecoming yet at Pana High School, but it will be one of sorts for the female athletes as Pana celebrates its 50 years of girls sports. The weekend festivities begin with Friday’s home football game between Pana (0-1) and Hillsboro (1-0). On Saturday, there will be a tour of the Pana school facilities, followed by the first Pana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. On Monday, any female athletes from the last 50 seasons are invited to walk in the Pana Labor Day Parade.
PANA, IL

