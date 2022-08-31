It might not be homecoming yet at Pana High School, but it will be one of sorts for the female athletes as Pana celebrates its 50 years of girls sports. The weekend festivities begin with Friday’s home football game between Pana (0-1) and Hillsboro (1-0). On Saturday, there will be a tour of the Pana school facilities, followed by the first Pana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. On Monday, any female athletes from the last 50 seasons are invited to walk in the Pana Labor Day Parade.

PANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO