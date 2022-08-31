Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Wellspring: Why some rural Florida families are forced to depend on bottled water
Samantha Kimmel and her husband bought their home in Suwannee County with the dream of creating a homestead. Unlike many other locals, they aren’t trying to farm for a living. But Kimmel’s eyes light up when she talks about her plans: Gardens full of food and cows grazing behind her home. Chickens and hogs and self-sufficiency.
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
southdadenewsleader.com
Hope Florida Expanded to Support Seniors through ‘A Pathway to Purpose’
First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the expansion of her Hope Florida initiative to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. This expansion, called Hope Florida – A Pathway to Purpose, will provide support for Florida’s elders by increasing assistance for seniors in need while helping to facilitate opportunities for seniors looking to serve.
floridaweekly.com
What’s going on with Southwest Florida’s water?
AS A LEADER WORKING WITH MANY Organizations across the country, I realized they all had one thing in common: concluding prematurely that most operational gaps are caused by staff mistakes and not following protocol. But what if the protocol is inadequate and does not fulfill the intended purpose? How can...
wflx.com
Legal questions mount after Florida illegal voting arrests
The governor of Florida held a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIPs, including the attorney general and newly appointed secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch.
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
Occupational Health Safety
Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness
The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
Not cool: 11 Florida air conditioning companies shorted workers $113K, feds say
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that employees at 11 Florida heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors were shortchanged more than $113,000 in back pay. According to a news release, the companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, and 169 workers received $113,569 in back pay and...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
WPTV
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
fox35orlando.com
Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Graze Craze charcuterie franchise opening in St. Augustine
Graze Craze, a franchise concept specializing in charcuterie boards and boxes, is preparing to open at 650 Market St. in St. Augustine. St. Johns County issued a permit Aug. 18 for Atlas Built Construction of Neptune Beach to build-out the 1,152-square-foot shop at a cost of $45,000. The location is...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
