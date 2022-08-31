Read full article on original website
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
The Bible was removed from libraries in this Texas school district
The Bible and 40 other books have been pulled from shelves in a Texas school district after administrators decided to subject them to further review. The content of each of the removed books was challenged by a parent, lawmaker or other community member sometime in the past year, according to USA Today.
Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good
As schools prepare to reopen, districts nationwide are scrambling to find teachers. More than 600,000 educators have quit over the last two years. Many schools are desperate to fill a gap caused by a surge in teacher retirements. From extending work hours to little financial growth and even students showing academic and behavioral issues, NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks to some of these educators to find out why they quit.Aug. 20, 2022.
Mother demands Texas education board ban teaching about Gandhi as part of CRT crackdown
A Texas mother identifying herself as Jenna told the State Board of Education that its first graders should not be learning about Mahatma Gandhi because she considers such instruction part of critical race theory. “This revision wants to teach a first grader whose still putting notes to the Tooth Fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi’s lead to a peaceful protest,” Jenna said. A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don’t want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone.” State Board of Education member Marisa...
This School District Brought Back Paddling For Students, Ignoring The Experts
As our kids head back to the classrooms, a school district in southwest Missouri welcomes students back with a reinstated policy that's been gone for two decades: paddling students. Despite the practice being widely considered harmful, the school district insists it’s what parents want. Here's what you need to know.
A North Texas school district says a book chapter by its namesake about a lynching is not appropriate for some students
Officials at a North Texas school named after a Black man who learned to read and write when he was 98 years old has ruled that a portion of his memoir describing his best friend getting lynched is not appropriate for some students.
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior.
School administrator admits to discriminating against conservative and Catholic educators
In Connecticut, an undercover video has surfaced of an assistant principal admitting to discriminating against conservative and Catholic teaching applicants because he wants to advance “subtle” progressive indoctrination in his school.
Washington Examiner
US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice
Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
Decades of villainization caused our mass teachers’ exodus
Kansas is facing the worst teacher shortage in the state’s history. In Florida, school districts must try to fill some 9,000 job openings, just as students are returning to classrooms. And in California, teacher retirements are way up, even as the supply of new teachers has dwindled. It’s not...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Parents avoiding woke education, enrolling children in Catholic school
Catholic schools are seeing an increase in enrollment as parents fight educational culture wars. With parents’ concerns on the rise over critical race theory, gender theory, and COVID-19 policies, the National Catholic Educational Association saw a 3.8% increase in enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year. As a new school year begins, the increase is seemingly continuing.
This Teacher Gave Students Access to ‘Banned’ Books. She Was Put on Leave and Resigned.
As teachers all across the U.S. flee the profession, their colleagues still working in education in red states are grappling with laws dreamt up by conservative legislators and governors to eradicate any acknowledgment of race, gender, and sexuality from the classroom. One teacher in Norman, Oklahoma, found out what that...
Live at school or with students’ families?: Skyrocketing rent has school districts getting creative
School districts conjuring housing alternatives amid higher rental rates Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers, including asking parents to let one move in. (NCD) Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers,...
For many students across the U.S., segregated schools are still a reality. Here's why.
A federal study found more than a third of U.S. kids in 2020-21 went to schools where at least 75% of students were of a single race or ethnicity.
Education secretary: Dramatic drops in reading, math scores should be call to action
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday that the pandemic has had “profound impacts” on the nation’s schoolchildren and called for communities to “raise the bar for our students” in the wake of a new report showing test scores for America’s 9-year-olds fell dramatically in 2020 and 2021.
Washington Examiner
Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students
Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
Attack on teachers 'never been as bad as right now': Q&A with a teachers union leader
From COVID to gun laws, school shootings to culture wars in classes, teachers union leader Randi Weingarten answers questions from USA TODAY Opinion.
As Classes Begin, A Reminder Why Police In Schools Aren’t The Answer To Students’ Safety
The truth is that police in schools will not keep young people safe and it is time for an expanded dialogue around policing. The post As Classes Begin, A Reminder Why Police In Schools Aren’t The Answer To Students’ Safety appeared first on NewsOne.
Schools offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages
School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
